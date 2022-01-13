leaked the highly anticipated Marvel cinecomic in which it could sensationally appear

According to some rumors that have been chasing each other online in the last few hours, the Dare devil from Ben Affleck would be preparing to appear inMarvel Cinematic Universe. The leaker thought about spreading the rumor @bigscreenleaks, according to which Marvel Studios contacted Affleck’s entourage at the end of last year to offer the interpreter a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, sequel to the Sorcerer Supreme film directed by Sam Raimi and scripted by Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron.

A scenario very similar to what happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which, among other things, the Daredevil played by Charlie Cox, and the introduction of the concept of Multiverse it could lead to scenarios of this type more and more often. It is not clear, at the moment, if Affleck is really willing to reprise the role he already played in the controversial film directed by Mark Steven Johnson in 2003, for which he won a Razzie Award given to him that year also for Extreme love – Tough Love And Paycheck.

HERE THE TWEET OF THE SOURCE OF NOISE

Just today the actor was topical because of his latest statements. During an interview for Entertainment Weekly, was asked for a comment on the box office failure of The Last Duel, film in which he acts alongside his companion Matt Damon And Adam Driver. A case, that of the film by Ridley Scott, since the streaming numbers have fared much better. So is the future of cinema on platforms? Here is Ben Affleck’s answer:

“I don’t want to evade the question, because it’s always boring to do so. I will say this: The Way Back it was released in the week that theaters closed [per la pandemia]. But even before that, I knew this about the movie about grief and a dead son and alcoholism and rehab was not going to get adults into the movies. We were talking about Narcos: Mexico, Succession, Mare of Easttown. There are these wonderful things done for platforms. Rome! It’s not the usual procedural TV series from when we were kids. And you could only see them as my father did, on a small black and white TV ».

“If I had to bet, a drama like Argo would not be released in theaters today. And it’s not that long ago – he continued – Today it would be a mini-series. I think theatrical movies will get more and more expensive, film-event. It’s going to be mostly young, and mostly about stuff like ‘Hey, I like it a lot the Marvel universe, I can’t wait to know what happens next ‘. And they will come out like 40 films a year in cinemas, probably all intellectual properties, sequels, animated films ».

Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images; MovieStillsDB

Source: CBR.com

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED