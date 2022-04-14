Leaked variant of another Marvel character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

MADRID, 14 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) promises to be the film that marks a turning point not just for the character of Benedict Cumberbatch, but for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it is that, in addition to the arrival of new characters, One of the great attractions of the film will be the presentation of variants of the marvelite heroes. Alternative versions that, by the grace of merchandising, continue to filter little by little.

As is usual in this type of blockbuster, a month after the premiere, the imposing marketing machinery of Marvel Studios promotes the release of its new film in multiple ways and with articles of the most varied. That includes product launches that, in many cases, can potentially uncover important parts of the sequel’s plot… like the presence of a Wong variant.

In The Multiverse of Madness trailersMarvel already showed several iterations of Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) in the sam raimi movie and now, a new toy can confirm the existence of a variant of another character. Like Defender Strange, a new line of keychain figures from Monogram showcases a design for defend wongan unpublished character… until now.

Monogram International is releasing a new line of #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness keychain figures! pic.twitter.com/somrBqI1Yk — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) April 3, 2022

As the image leaked on social networks shows, unlike Strange both figures of the characterwho will once again be played by Benedict Wong, they look the same… except for their wardrobe.

Our first look at one of #Wong‘s variants in #MultiverseOfMadness – Defend Wong! pic.twitter.com/TCFZobReVQ — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) April 2, 2022

“In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from Marvel Studios, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and expands its boundaries like never before. He journeys into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-blowing and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a new and mysterious adversary”, reads the official synopsis of the film directed by Sam Raimi.

A movie that plus Cumberbatch and Wongalso has in its main cast Elizabeth Olsen as the powerful Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff), Chiwetel Ejiofor reprising her role as Mordo, with Rachel McAdams repeating as Dr. Christine Palmer, with the return of Sir Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier and with the presentation of Xochitl Gomez as América Chavez.