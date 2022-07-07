leaked video of the filming of ‘Barbie’ fascinates fans

Barbie: New photos and video of Margot Robbie drive fans crazy

The Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig is generating countless comments on networks, not because it has been released, there is still a long way to go, but because of the unmissable images of the filming set. During the last hours, new material with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has been released, prompting a new wave of reactions that do not stop praising the costumes of their stars. It seems there’s never enough pink and neon when it comes to Mattel’s famous doll.

Known for her work on Little Women and Lady Bird, Gerwig is the director and screenwriter of Barbie, a film whose plot details are practically unknown. When Margot She was announced as the great protagonist, her fans were happy above all else; At 31 years old, she has an extensive career in Hollywood and has been present in several of the most memorable productions of recent years. For her part, Ryan Gosling He has a horde of followers who love each of his projects. Success seems certain.

The most recent photos from the set of Barbie They show us the couple in sportswear, with garments loaded with garish colors, including knee pads and roller skates. Each new look at the characters is an approach to the quirky, but combined with a vibe that’s impossible to ignore; the outfits are clearly inspired by the dolls of the nineties and the public is delighted with the result.

I cannot express in words how excited I am for the Barbie movie and for Ryan Gosling to fulfill the role he was destined to play.

margot robbie She has extensive experience wearing flashy clothing, as her work in the DC Extended Universe as Harley Quinn proves. For his part, Ryan Gosling moves away from the meme that social networks have created from him (this taciturn and too cool character that is literally many people) and we will see him play a more expressive Ken whose relationship with the protagonist is still somewhat uncertain.

Continue reading the story

According to Warner’s schedule, Barbie It will hit theaters on July 21, 2023 and is sure to become a big summer hit. Will the new tape Greta Gerwig become more than just next year’s blockbuster? Certainly his films have been nominated at multiple ceremonies and perhaps this one will have the same opportunity.

Below we present a series of tweets that react to the new photographs of margot robbie on the set of Barbieincluding the video in character:

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling filming Barbie, yesterday.

Four tickets to Barbie, please.

Seeing what Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are wearing on the Barbie set is more exciting than the Met Gala.

I don’t care if I’m annoying, but I can’t get over it. Here’s Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken in Barbie (2023), directed by Greta Gerwig.

Margot Robbie is really a Barbie doll, this is the perfect casting.

Not now, honey. New photos of Margot Robbie as Barbie have just surfaced.

Margot Robbie as Barbie is the best thing that ever happened to me, I mean it.

The Barbie movie isn’t actually a real movie, it’s really a science experiment to see if images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling wearing pink outfits and cowboy hats could induce serotonin in terminally ill people online, and it’s working.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

ON VIDEO: Martha Higareda shows off her pole dance skills and makes it spectacular