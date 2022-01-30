leaker cites songs by Rihanna, Eminem and Pet Shop Boys

From the Twitter pages, Rockstar’s self-styled “deep throat” known as Matheusbr9895_ feeds the curiosity of Grand Theft Auto fans by sharing a list of some of the songs that he claims will be part of the already rumored GTA 6 radio stations.

The umpteenth anonymous informer of Rockstar is capturing the attention of fans with advances coming, it seems, from a version of GTA 6 currently in the testing phase. In sharing this indiscretion, the self-styled leaker explains that he had listened to “a familiar radio station” that was broadcasting the songs. Odessa by Caribou and Domino Dancing by Pet Shop Boys. But that is not all.

Also according to the Rockstar insider, the range of fictional radios selectable by GTA 6 players will also include unreleased radio stations, one of which will broadcast songs such as Disparate Youth by Santigold and Numb by Rihanna and Eminem.

In spite of the interest aroused by this partial list of songs and by the discussion initiated on social networks and on industry forums by fans, the rumors shared by the leaker are not supported by any kind of evidence and, consequently, we invite those who follow us to take them. with pliers. If you want to pass the wait for the return of the Rockstar series, we remind you that on our pages you can read this special on the forgotten games of Grand Theft Auto waiting for GTA 6.