Leaker claims Messi and Neymar will be in Modern Warfare 2

A famous leaker has suggested that some of the world’s greatest footballers could land in Modern Warfare 2, with names such as Messi and Neymar mentioned as potential operators in the upcoming title.

In recent months Activision has multiplied crossovers, adding emblematic figures to Warzone and Vanguard such as Godzilla, Terminator, Snoop Dogg or more recently Hazel and Cha Cha. With each new season players have been treated to new crossovers to add to their collection and it looks like Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will be no exception.

Indeed, notorious Call of Duty leaker TheGhostofHope has claimed to have gotten his hands on a list of yet-to-be-announced Operators that will land in Modern Warfare 2 and we’re likely imagining him in Warzone 2 as well.

Much to the chagrin of gamers, the oh-so-controversial Roze skin might make a comeback, but fortunately the list also contains famous names that can only make your mouth water.

Messi, Neymar and Poga immediately caught the eye of internet users, names that are instantly recognizable. If this leak is confirmed, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Paul Pogba would be present in Modern Warfare 2 and potentially Warzone 2 as playable operators. If many Internet users do not dare to believe it, this eventuality is however far from improbable.

It’s entirely possible that these footballer skins will be rolled out for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off on November 20. Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will be available recently, it would be a good opportunity to give a good dose of adrenaline to their launches.

Over the years, Activision has added a few unofficial sports-themed skins, but there’s never been an official crossover with professional athletes or sports teams.

With Fortnite paving the way for incredible crossovers, bringing these football stars to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 would be a good response from Activision. But, as always, this leak should be taken with a grain of salt until the developers intervene.