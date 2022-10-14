Leaks an email that Angelina Jolie sent last year to Brad Pitt: “Even now it is impossible to write this without crying” | People

Amid the legal problems facing actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, an emotional email that the 47-year-old actress wrote to her ex-husband, 58, in January 2021 has gone viral on TikTok. the publication ETOnline He has confirmed the veracity of the email, which he has found in a judicial document.

In the message, the actress explains the reasons that have led her to want to sell her share of the Chateau Miraval winery, a vineyard of almost 500 hectares that the couple had in common in France. “It’s the place we take the twins home to, and where we get married on a plaque in memory of my mother,” Jolie wrote, referring to her youngest children, Knox and Vivienne, whom she gave birth to in France 14 years ago. years. “A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old,” she continues. “Even now it is impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what was a decade ago.”

Ultimately, the actress ended up selling her share of the winery in 2022, prompting Pitt to sue her. The actor claims that under the terms of his 2019 divorce, he and Jolie had a “mutual agreement” that neither could sell their share of the warehouse without the other’s consent.

Still, Jolie did. And, judging by the mail now made public, the reasons were also of a personal nature. “It’s the place that marks the beginning of the end for our family, and for a business focused on alcohol,” continues the actress, referring to Pitt’s addiction in a veiled way. Three years after announcing his separation, the actor himself confirmed that alcohol was one of the reasons why his marriage fell apart and announced that he had gone through Alcoholics Anonymous. In order to see his children, he must submit to drug and alcohol tests.

The actress, who is currently facing her ex-husband over the custody of their children, has accused Pitt of hitting her and one of her children during a trip in 2016, just as they were returning to Los Angeles from the Château Miraval. “Pitt grabbed one of the children by the neck and slapped another in the face, and grabbed Jolie by the head while shaking her,” says the interpreter’s complaint document, which has also been leaked in the media. last weeks. It describes how Pitt poured wine and beer on the children.

In light of this incident, Jolie’s words are better understood, as she closes her e-mail acknowledging that she does not feel she “can be involved, publicly or privately, in an alcohol-based business.” “When alcoholic behavior damaged our family so deeply,” she says.