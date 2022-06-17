Leandro Paredes recounts his falling out with Messi

Partners in club and selection, Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes had discussed a potential arrival of La Pulga at PSG last summer before the transfer of the Argentinian to Paris. This is what Paredes confided to Mundo Deportivo : “we tried to convince Leo in Ibiza, after the Copa America. But he had a decision to make, that of renewing his contract with his club. Then what happened happened. The next day he left for Barcelona and on the day of his trip he told us he was going to play with us. I told him I didn’t believe him until I saw him.”

The Parisian midfielder and the seven-time Ballon d’Or have shared a friendship for a few years, but it could have crumbled during the double clash between PSG and Barça last season in the Champions League: “He got angry because I had made a comment to my teammates and he heard me, and it got heated. He was really hot. He pissed me off, really. I wanted to kill myself, I wanted to go home. Afterwards, I saw him in the national team and he acted like nothing had happened. He showed me what he is as a person. The relationship continued as before. Now when the conversation comes back, we talk about it and we laugh about it, but it was really hot. He wanted to kill me.”