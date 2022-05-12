Leaning on a cane, Marc Anthony enjoys Disney with his young girlfriend Nadia Ferreira and her mother-in-law

Nadia Ferrera celebrated his 23rd birthday with Mark Anthony, who happily accompanied the model during part of the tour leaning on a cane, and with whom he was photographed on numerous occasions during the visit to DisneyWorldnext to his girlfriend’s mom. The image of Marc Anthony with the beautiful model in her twenties and her young mother-in-law aroused the confusion of some clueless on the networks: “How nice,” a Ferreira fan kindly wrote, “spending with your family with your parents and siblings, happy birthday queen, have a nice time.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony They had already begun to celebrate previously on board a private jet, where Nadia shared a detail that frustrated her about her boyfriend’s character, while the couple humorously faced criticism for the age difference between them. Now rumors of a possible engagement between the lovers are growing, after seeing the ring that she wears on her left hand.

The salsero and Miss Paraguay had fun with a couple of friends during their visit to Disney in which the 53-year-old singer walked with his cane due to the recent back injury he suffered before a concert and that worried his fans days behind.

Nadia shared in her stories some romantic moment with her love, like this tender kiss between the two under the clouds that surprisingly showed a heart shape.

Hanging from her chest and on her long legs, the model showed off her VIP pass, something that means she doesn’t have to stand in line to enter any of the park’s attractions.

A fabulous birthday that the beautiful model will never forget.