‘Leaño had himself expelled so as not to greet Vucetich, he rocked his cradle’

Conspiracy theories or some truth? The debate heated up ESPN Saturday night after another disappointing result for Chivaswho were tied at the last minute by Toluca, but what actually opened the discussion was the theory exposed from Friday by Alvaro Moraleswho warned that “Michel Leaño would be expelled” on this day so “Not greeting Víctor Manuel Vucetich” mid week.

And it is that the Guadalajara has a pending game next Wednesday against Rayados, a team that is currently led by the nicknamed King Midas, who prior to this was fired as coach of the Flock. In his place he stayed Marcelo Michelwho -according to Morales- he was in charge of “rocking the cradle” so that they ran to Vucetich and he stayed on the bench.

“Chivas is missing a game against Monterrey and I told them on Friday: ‘Leaño doesn’t get expelled for not greeting Vucetich, who sawed the floor’. And curiously, that happened, Leaño was expelled and with that he will not be before Rayados to avoid seeing Vucetich in the face“, affirmed the controversial communicator.

“How odd! Just in the match prior to facing the coach he succeeded, he is expelledhow curious that this time he claims more than normal (…) He never claims and this time he does it with everything, or if they are going to tell me that he does claim, how curious that this time they do expel him. “

Leaño saw the red card in the draw against Toluca due to constant complaints and that’s why he won’t be before Rayados. What “called the attention” of the ESPN host is that the claims occurred despite being ahead on the scoreboard until that moment, since the Red Devils tied them on the hour, which gave rise to the viral scene of César Huerta and Antonio Briseño fighting on the pitch despite defending the red and white colours.

“We all know that those who run Chivaswho are also doing it wrong, They are Tilón Chávez and Pancho Robles. The one who stands in front of the cameras is our Johan Cruyff from Jalisco, but the ones behind who are really directing are the two of them,” declared Brujo Morales.

