Leao at work to resolve the compensation issue with Sporting: Milan in support of the Portuguese

According to what reported by Calcio & Finanza (click here for the complete piece), Rafael Leao’s lawyers have been received in these days by the Rossoneri club to have support on the affair between the player and Sporting Lisbon, a story for which the young Portuguese was sentenced to to compensate the Lusitanian team for 16.5 million euros. It all started with Leao’s unilateral termination in 2018, which came following the invasion of 50 belligerent and hooded ultras in the Sporting sports center.

From there a legal battle was staged, which is being fought on two fronts: that of the Lisbon Court of Appeal, which sentenced the striker and compensated Sporting for 16.5 million euros, and that of the CAS of Lausanne, which has yet to publish its decision after the hearing last July (Lille are also involved).

The Rossoneri club, which bought Leao from Lille in the summer of 2019, is completely unrelated to the affair and absolutely not involved in any way. Despite this, writes calcioefinanza.it, Milan are trying to offer their support to the player, as they usually do for various off-pitch aspects for their members.