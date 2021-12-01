Sports

Leao at work to resolve the compensation issue with Sporting: Milan in support of the Portuguese

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read

According to what reported by Calcio & Finanza (click here for the complete piece), Rafael Leao’s lawyers have been received in these days by the Rossoneri club to have support on the affair between the player and Sporting Lisbon, a story for which the young Portuguese was sentenced to to compensate the Lusitanian team for 16.5 million euros. It all started with Leao’s unilateral termination in 2018, which came following the invasion of 50 belligerent and hooded ultras in the Sporting sports center.

From there a legal battle was staged, which is being fought on two fronts: that of the Lisbon Court of Appeal, which sentenced the striker and compensated Sporting for 16.5 million euros, and that of the CAS of Lausanne, which has yet to publish its decision after the hearing last July (Lille are also involved).

The Rossoneri club, which bought Leao from Lille in the summer of 2019, is completely unrelated to the affair and absolutely not involved in any way. Despite this, writes calcioefinanza.it, Milan are trying to offer their support to the player, as they usually do for various off-pitch aspects for their members.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The Golden Ball in Messi becomes an international scandal: the protest of the players

1 day ago

Live Sampdoria – Bologna: 0-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

3 weeks ago

Dybala celebrates his birthday, social greetings from Juve: the gift is the renewal | News

2 weeks ago

Serie A, Rome-Turin 1-0: Abraham makes Mourinho smile | News

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button