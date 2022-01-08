“Leao can become a world top. Ibra is angry for a reason”

Hello dear readers of SpazioMilan. This morning at 9:45 am the Rossoneri coach will speak on the eve of Venice-Milan scheduled tomorrow at 12:30. An insidious trip for the Devil who wants to win the 3 points at all costs to put pressure on leaders Inter and maybe who knows, try to overtake.

Milan is fresh from the overwhelming victory obtained against Josè Mourinho’s Rome, with absolute protagonists Giroud And Messias, both scored. The Venice instead he did not play the match against Salernitana, due to postponement for Covid.

As usual, we will follow the words of the Rossoneri coach together, below the direct text.

The team protected Kalulu and Cage, did you understand this sense of protection?

“Of course, I caught this sense of protection, this team spirit that makes you understand that you are a strong group.“

Is Ibra angry after the missed penalty? Is Leao back at 100%?

“Zlatan is always pissed off because he always wants to make the most of him and everyone else and he will prove it tomorrow as well. Leao must continue with a great conviction because he can become a player of European and world level. “

Are all well? What do you think about the possibility of returning to closed stadiums?

“We are under control on a daily basis, we are ready to play. We have suffered from the lack of fans in the last two years, football is done with the fans. Fans need to be careful and respect the rules.“

On the moment of Milan?

“In terms of performance, the team has always been ready, both mentally and organically. The quality of the play determines the results. “

Management Tonali and Theo, both in warning?

There are no less important or more important games, all are worth 3 points.

If there is a penalty tomorrow, will Zlatan take it?

If he plays, Ibra kicks him.

About Theo?

“He played the best game of the season in terms of application, attention and defensive work. He worked well in the days before the game. In football you can tell many tales, but if you train in a certain way then you play in a certain way. Theo has to find this continuity because it has characteristics that are too important for us.“

Can we speak of a falsified championship?

You have to know how to adapt, in all the European leagues there are postponed matches. We think about putting in place a solid, serious and effective performance. There are the competent bodies to make these delicate decisions.

Rebic?

“I think he is a strong striker, he has quality and aggression and an important physical strength. He did well both as a central striker, we played great games with him as center-forward and Leao on the left, but he can also do well starting from the left. Now he has to find the best condition and it will be an extra weapon for the team“

Can Leao reach Mbappè?

“Leao reminds me a lot of Henry, when he left ball and chain.“

Is Tonali the strongest youngster you have trained?

“I think so, Sandro is at a top level”