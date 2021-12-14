Sports

Leao injury, negative news: like Rebic and Calabria

The Corriere della Sera reports that the tests carried out yesterday by the Portuguese attacker confirmed the injury to the hamstring. 2021 is over for him.

There is no good news, once again from the infirmary. The Rossoneri continue to be harassed by injury problems and not all the unavailable are on the road to recovery.

As anticipated, yesterday would have been important to better understand the conditions of Rafael Leao. The attacker was even trying to recover for Napoli but unfortunately his conditions do not bode well. The Portuguese forward is still struggling with a small hamstring injury in his right thigh. A wound which according to today’s edition of Corriere della Sera, was confirmed by examinations which Leao underwent yesterday.

The well-known newspaper therefore states that its 2021 is in fact concluded. The ’99 class will in all probability miss the last two matches against Napoli and Empoli and will return, just like his teammates Rebic and Calabria, after the Christmas break. Stefano Pioli can at least smile for the recovery of Olivier Giroud, who in a moment like this is to be considered very important

