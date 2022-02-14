“Leao is a phenomenon, the strongest ever trained”

As Stefano Pioli said at the beginning of the season, Rafael Leao is a different player, transformed from his first two years at Milan. Leao has grown up a lot, and as reported by Chronicles of Dressing Room, he has overcome the shyness that has characterized him since he was a child. Knuckles knocking on the door. A hint of shyness in crossing the threshold. Shy tone. “Mister …”. “Tell me Rafael”. “You saw that new plant, right?”. “Certain”. “Well, that’s, how to say… it’s killing me. Can he team him up with me? “.





DEMIRAL WAS TIGHT HIM





Background: Leao is 17 years old and is the star of Sporting Lisbon. Tiago Fernandes, his coach and mentor, believed that the current Milan winger was playing at 60% of his potential. Fernandes has the great idea of ​​chasing the new defender who has just arrived from Alcanenense, the Portuguese fourth division team. His name is Merih Demiral, now at Atalanta. “You immediately deployed him as a man on Leao. I told him to tag him as tightly as he knows how to do and wake him up a little. Rafael was the strongest player on the team, but also a bit listless. I urged him not to give up, to work on the defensive phase and to always watch himself on video after training. Sometimes he did it, sometimes he didn’t “.





Demiral pounds him so hard that the Portuguese don’t fit in. Knock on the coach’s door again and beg him to line up with him. No dry: “he would only improve this way, hard tackles and close marking”. He was right: in a year and Leao made his debut with Sporting. The beauty is that as a kid they had discarded it. “He was 15, he wasn’t aggressive, so he was removed from the team for the following year.” However, Tiago Fernandes believes in it and does not give up: “I took him aside and simply told him to listen to me. ‘He Works on attitudes, on the head’. For a while I also hosted him at my house, in order to make him stay right in Lisbon. The first time I saw him he was 12 years old. He matches 8 against 8, he takes the ball on the left, jumps 4 players and scores. ‘This is a phenomenon, where did he come from?’ He always reminded me of the first Henry ”. Pioli also reiterated this some time ago. “Years later, I like to have given him the right boost to grow. Leao is a phenomenon, the strongest ever trained. He just has to believe it. He seems to have finally come down from the cloud ”.