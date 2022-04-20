Leap of infections in Calabria (+3.551), but with over 14 thousand swabs. Hospitalizations are decreasing

Today the bulletin of the health department of the Region marks +3,551 new positives (yesterday it was +849). Today’s infections are divided as follows: Cosenza +991 infections, Catanzaro +1.055, Crotone +395, Vibo Valentia +192, Reggio Calabria +892, Other Region or foreign countries +26. The PSA of Cosenza announces that in the setting outside the region there are 23 new cases at home.

With today’s new cases, in Calabria we reach 337,966 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. After a few days of declining, the number of returns to rise currently positive people: there are a total of 84,574 with an increase of 1,863 people compared to yesterday. The number of healed rises to a total of 250,951 with an increase of 1,683 people in the last 24 hours. I’m 5 the victims in the last 24 hours: three in Cosenza, one in Reggio Calabria and Crotone respectively. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 2,441.

The number of beds decreases employed in the medical areas (one new entry and nine resignations) while the intensive care unit. They are overall 311 people hospitalized in Calabrian hospitals. Of these, 293 are found in infectious disease wards (-8) and 18 in intensive care (+0). Finally they are 84,263 people in isolation domiciliary, with an increase of 1,871 people.