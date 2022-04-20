Leap of infections in Calabria (+3.551), but with over 14 thousand swabs. Hospitalizations are decreasing
COSENZA – After days of apparent calm, and with a low number of infections, the new positives in Calabria return to rise again (returned well over 3 thousand)also due to thehigh number of swabs processed in the last 24 hours, over 10 thousand more than yesterday’s figure. In fact, between molecular and antigenic, +14,262 tests were performed (yesterday reno states +4,353 tests). Inevitably the positivity rate rises again below 20% and stood at 24.90%. High number of cases confirming the circulation of the virus, but low hospitalizationconsidering that the number of beds occupied decreases in the medical area (the intensive remained stable). The number of deaths with 5 victims is also decreasing.
Today the bulletin of the health department of the Region marks +3,551 new positives (yesterday it was +849). Today’s infections are divided as follows: Cosenza +991 infections, Catanzaro +1.055, Crotone +395, Vibo Valentia +192, Reggio Calabria +892, Other Region or foreign countries +26. The PSA of Cosenza announces that in the setting outside the region there are 23 new cases at home.
With today’s new cases, in Calabria we reach 337,966 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. After a few days of declining, the number of returns to rise currently positive people: there are a total of 84,574 with an increase of 1,863 people compared to yesterday. The number of healed rises to a total of 250,951 with an increase of 1,683 people in the last 24 hours. I’m 5 the victims in the last 24 hours: three in Cosenza, one in Reggio Calabria and Crotone respectively. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 2,441.
The number of beds decreases employed in the medical areas (one new entry and nine resignations) while the intensive care unit. They are overall 311 people hospitalized in Calabrian hospitals. Of these, 293 are found in infectious disease wards (-8) and 18 in intensive care (+0). Finally they are 84,263 people in isolation domiciliary, with an increase of 1,871 people.
Territorially, since the beginning of the epidemic, the positive cases are distributed as follows:
Catanzaro: ACTIVE CASES 7112 (82 in ward, 8 in intensive care, 7022 in home isolation); CASES CLOSED 41262 (40990 recovered, 272 deceased)
Cosenza: ACTIVE CASES 43430 (90 in ward, 5 in intensive care, 43335 in home isolation); CASES CLOSED 41073 (40,036 recovered, 1037 deceased)
Crotone: ACTIVE CASES 3879 (11 in ward, 0 in intensive care, 3868 in home isolation); CASES CLOSED 30691 (30475 recovered, 216 deceased)
Reggio Calabria: ACTIVE CASES 11227 (94 in ward, 5 in intensive care, 11128 in home isolation); CASES CLOSED 119893 (119156 recovered, 737 deceased)
Vibo Valentia: ACTIVE CASES 18302 (16 in ward, 0 in intensive care, 18286 in home isolation); CASES CLOSED 18766 (18,600 recovered, 166 deceased)