Learn about 5 official books about the beloved comic book character Mafalda

In 1964, Character “Mafalda”, a little girl who, with innocence and great intelligence, debates topics such as the future of humanity, war in the world, the power of the media over members of society and the care of our planet.

Mafalda. Source: Instagram @mafaldadigital

The character was created by the famous comedian and cartoonist Joaquin Salvador Lavado, better known as Quino, who gave him special characteristics that made him very popular.

,Mafalda“He fell in love with the Argentine public but he also did so in Spain, Italy, Greece, France and throughout Latin America.

favorite comic book character quinine It was published in comics until 1973 and was translated into several languages. “Mafalda” never stopped being strong in the field of literature, certainly not in the field of comedy.

However, this little girl was a great symbol of the conflict of ideals of many members of society.

“In addition to the strips ofMafalda5 official books about this character were published, although there were also editions that included a large number of fascicles and small books, which compiled the comic strips that Quino drew and published in the most prestigious newspapers for nine years. Was.

The publications of “Mafalda” are still valid today and she often returns to them because the topics it discusses seem to correspond to what the little girl saw in those years. character created by quinine He became immortal in many ways and these are the main examples regarding Mafalda:

“Where are we going to stay?” La Flor, Argentine edition (1972).

“Alone at last”. La Flor, Argentine edition (1970).

“and I say.” La Flor, Argentine edition (1970).

“Mafalda colpis ancora”. Bompiani, Italy (1969).

“That’s it, Mafalda.” Argentina: Editorial Jorge Alvarez (1967).

