Learn about the 134 countries in the world where you can travel with a Salvadoran passport without the need for a visa

The Salvadoran passport has access to make trips to a large part of the American continent, as well as to the continent of Asia, Europe, Africa and Oceania.

The Salvadoran passport allows you to travel to 134 countries around the world, but do you know what they are?

The list of countries begins with the sister countries of Central America, such as Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Belize and Panama. You can also travel without a visa to Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, Ecuador, Bermuda and French Guiana.

In the Caribbean area, you can travel with a Salvadoran passport to Anguilla, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French West Indies (Martinique and Guadeloupe), Haiti, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Martes, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

In the case of Europe, El Salvador has access to enter 49 countries only with the Salvadoran passport, these are: Albania, Germany, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark , Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands (Holland), Norway, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the Vatican.

In Middle Eastern countries you can travel without a visa and you can access different countries such as: Armenia, Iran, Israel, Jordan, Oman, Palestinian Territories and United Arab Emirates.

On the Oceania side you can travel to the Cook Islands, French Polynesia, Micronesia, New Caledonia, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa and Tuvalu.

In Asia, you can enter Bangladesh, Cambodia, South Korea, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and Uzbekistan.

To conclude with the list of countries where you can travel with a Salvadoran passport, there is Africa, in this region you can visit these places: Cape Verde, Comoros Islands, Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Isla Réunion, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Somalia, Saint Helena, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The 2022 Henley Passport Index ranks Japan first where you can travel to 193 countries without a visa, but with a Japanese passport, this report ranks 199 countries around the world and is updated in real time every year, they may change depending on the visa rules or policies that come into force.

El Salvador in third place in Central America

El Salvador is in third place with the most countries where you can travel in terms of Central American countries, only below Costa Rica and Panama. El Salvador figures above Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

According to the 2022 Henley Passport Index, Costa Rica is ranked 31st and can travel to 150 countries, while Panama is ranked 36th and can travel to 143 countries.

Also, from the Central American region Guatemala and Honduras share the same position (40) and you can travel to 133 countries each.

Nicaragua is in fifth place -position 41- with 127 countries. And finally, Belize appears in the 52nd position and has access to 101 countries.

