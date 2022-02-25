Learn about the agenda of activities in the National Congress for accountability

The schedule of activities to be carried out in the National Congress for this Sunday, January 27, will start at 8:00 in the morning and will last almost until noon.

According to documents obtained by this means, the agenda establishes 8:00 in the morning as the starting time of the activities, with the arrival of the legislators to the National Congress.

One hour later, at 9:00 in the morning, both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the Republic will begin the First Ordinary Legislature corresponding to the legislative year 2022 of the constitutional period 2020-2024.

Along with the start of the first session, a 21-gun salute will be made outside the Congress, which will be heard standing up.

Following act, the presidents of both chambers will designate the two commissions that will receive the president, Luis Abinader, upon his arrival at the National Congress. The first group will wait for you at the entrance of the building and the other at the bottom of the stairs.

Already at 9:40, the arrival of the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, is expected, who will remain at the entrance of Congress until the president arrives, who is supposed to arrive at 9:45 in the morning, along with the first lady, Raquel Arbaje.

Second after his arrival, military honors will be offered to the president and once he has finished, he will go inside the National Congress, specifically to the Hall of the National Assembly.

Once inside, he will be received at the door of the room by the presidents of both chambers, Alfredo Pacheco and Eduardo Estrella, who, awaiting the president, hold a bicameral meeting.

After Abinader arrives, greets and settles down, the president of the Senate, Eduardo Estrella, will proceed to resume the work of the joint meeting between both chambers and will offer a speech.

Following act, President Luis Abinader will take the floor to address his message of accountability to the country.

Despite not having a specific time, it is estimated that the president could take about an hour to speak, so he could be finishing the entire act between 11:00 in the morning and 12:00 in the afternoon.

After the speech, Abinader will leave the hall of the National Assembly and will go to the front esplanade of Congress to receive the corresponding military honors. After this, the president will continue with his tour.