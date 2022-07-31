Learn about the characteristics and prices of Starlink in the DR

After the announcement that the satellite internet of star linkthe company of the American tycoon Elon Muskis now available throughout Dominican Republicthe company made public the prices and characteristics of the service.

According to star linkWith this service, users can expect download speeds of between 150 and 350 Mbps and latency of between 20 and 40 ms, enabling high-performance connectivity for offices with up to 20 users, retail stores, and data uploads. job seekers around the world.

The company explains that there are no long-term contracts, data caps, or exclusivity requirements.

What’s the price?

star link advanced the price of the service that includes RD$38,900 in equipment (hardware), shipping and handling RD$0.00, and a monthly service fee of RD$7,080.

The company indicates that “the price indicated above includes local taxes that add up to approximately RD$5,933.90.”

Starlink is now available in the Dominican Republic! Excited to expand access to high-speed broadband internet in the Caribbean? https://t.co/slZbTmHdml — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 28, 2022

“Order now to reserve your star link. star link anticipates offering service in your area beginning in the third quarter of 2022. You will be notified when your star link is ready to be shipped”, explains the company.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/29/texto-whatsapp-image-2022-07-29-at-104726-am-394bf23f.jpeg Starlink service price table in the Dominican Republic. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

In North America

A study published on June 28 by Ookla (American Internet diagnostic services company) reveals that average download speeds for star link They increased dramatically from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022 in the United States and Canada, as did the speeds of all fixed broadband providers combined.

In the United States, the average download speed of star link improved approximately 38%, from 65.72 Mbps in the first quarter of 2021 to 90.55 Mbps in the first quarter of 2022.

In Canada, the download speed of star link it increased almost 58%, from 61.84 Mbps to 97.40 Mbps during the same period.

However, according to Ookla’s analysis, the download speeds of star link were slower than fixed broadband for all providers combined in the United States reaching 144.22 Mbps and, in Canada, 106.86 Mbps.

Procedures

Last June, during his visit to Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas, President Luis Abinader visited the facilities of star link and announced that this entity submitted a request to offer its internet services in the country.

The president assured that once the request was approved, Dominican Republic it will be “the first country in the Caribbean and the third in Latin America to have broadband, low latency, global coverage at low cost.”