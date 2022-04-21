Learn about the digital platform that promises to be the cure for high costs in private medicine

Magdalena Lopez

Efficiency, ease and low prices are characteristics that users of health services demand. Given this scenario, the MediAsis digital platform promises to be the cure for long waiting lists and high costs in private medicine.

“Our commitment is to bring private and quality medicine at low cost to Costa Ricans, our providers meet the highest and strictest standards of quality and responsibility”, said Alonso Miranda from the commercial area of ​​MediAsis.

The platform offers the possibility of scheduling appointments, as well as an information guide to guide the patient about which specialist they should consult according to their condition.

In addition, it shows the user the closest health centers, the rates of the services to make comparisons and allows members to have the service of a wide range of specialties in the field of medicine, explained Miranda.

The pandemic due to Covid-19 slowed down progress in reducing waiting lists, according to the WHO, so platforms play a leading role in health care.