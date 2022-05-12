Learn about the films that will compete for the gold medal

Ad portas of the artistic event of the year, today we tell you everything we know about the 21 films that will be presented at the 75th edition of the renowned Cannes Film Festival. Between thrillers, science fiction and historical dramass the day promises to tell original stories.

The event that brings together thousands of world-renowned artists and filmmakers returns with great fanfare, bringing back their original dates and the catwalks full of stars and glamour.

What do we know about the next edition of the Cannes Film Festival?

The most important film festival in the world returns to the croisette from May 17 to 28.

In this edition the local actor Vincent Lindon will be responsible, together with eight other members, for finding the film that succeeds in the list of winners “Titane” by Julia Ducourneau, winner of the Palme d’Or 2021.

Among them is the Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca, the iranian director Asghar Farhadi and the director British Rebecca Hall.

There are 21 films that will compete this year to win the award. Among the participants we find familiar faces and others who are new to the competition such as David Ayer, Stefon Bristol. Also Miki Satoshi, the Dardenne brothers and Park Chan-Wook. Among others.

These are the films that are going for the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

“Decision to Leave” by Park Chan-Wook

In 2004, his violent “Old Boy” won the Grand Jury Prize. This time, the South Korean Park Chan-Wook follows the investigation of an investigator about the murder of a man found in the mountains, whose main suspect is his wife.

“Tori and Lokita” by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

The Belgian brothers, twice laureates at Cannes, narrate the friendship of two teenagers exiled in Belgium from Africa.

“Armageddon Time” by James Gray

After “Ad Astra” with Brad Pitt, the American director remembers the Vibrant 1980s New York with a film about a school run by the father of former President Donald Trump. With Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins.

“Nostalgia” by Mario Martone

First film in competition at Cannes by the Italian director, who adapts a novel of the same title, set in Naples.

“Stars at Noon” by Claire Denis

The French director, awarded in February at the Berlinale with “Avec amour et acharnement”, presents this time the story of a romance set in Nicaragua.

“Close” by Lukas Dhont

The Belgian director, who won the Golden Camera in 2018 for his feature debut “Girl”, deals in this film with the friendship between two teenagers who are traumatically separated by a drama.

Frere et soeur by Arnaud Desplechin

After competing in 2019 with the crime film “Roubaix, une lumière”, the French filmmaker presents a family drama that narrates the reunion of the children of a couple who has just died. With Marion Cotillard and Melvil Poupaud.

“RMN” by Cristian Mungiu

The Romanian director, already winner of a Palme d’Or for “4 months, 3 weeks, 2 days”, returns to approach the ills that afflict his country with a film shot in Transylvania.

Leila’s Brothers by Saeed Roustaee

After his celebrated crime film «The law of Tehran»little has been leaked about the new film of this young Iranian director.

“Eo” by Jerzy Skolimowski

At 83 years old, this great figure of Polish cinema returns to his country after having lived in California to narrate a story in which a donkey appears. Isabelle Huppert is in the cast.

“Holy Spider” by Ali Abbasi

Winner of Un Certain Regard in 2018 with «Border»the Danish filmmaker of Iranian origin returns with a thriller set in Iran.

Triangle of Sadness by Ruben Ostlund

This scathing Swedish director is aiming for a second Palme d’Or, after “The Square” in 2017, with a satirical comedy which narrates the adventures of passengers on a luxury cruise ship on a desert island.

Broker by Hirokazu Kore-eda

After being crowned in 2018 with “A Family Affair”, the Japanese director, a regular at the contest, presents a new story of families but this time shot in South Korea and with the star of “Parasite”, Song Kang-ho.

“Showing Up” by Kelly Reichardt

The new film by this figure of American independent cinema is about an artist before an exhibition that will change his career. Starring Michelle Williams.

Boy from Heaven by Tarik Saleh

The Egyptian-born Swedish director who rose to fame with “Secret Cairo” (2017), returns to the big screen with his favorite actor, Fares Fares, to portray contemporary Egypt.

Tchaikovsky’s Wife by Kirill Serebrennikov

The “enfant terrible” of the Russian scene, currently installed in Berlin after having left Russia shortly after the offensive against Ukraine, returns to Cannes (“Leto”, “Petrov’s Fever”). With a historical film about the life of composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky. For the first time, you will be able to attend the contest.

“Les Amandiers” by Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

The new film by the Franco-Italian actress and director revolves around a theater School. Founded by a well-known Gallic director and playwright, Patrice Chéreau, with AIDS as the backdrop.

“Pacifiction” by Albert Serra

The iconoclastic Spanish director, who received an award at Un Certain Regard for “Liberted” in 2019, narrates a story of love and writing set in Tahiti. With Benoît Magimel and Sergi López.

“A Little Brother” by Léonor Seraille

Golden Camera for “Welcome to Montparnasse” in 2017, the French filmmaker tells the story of a family of migrants in the suburbs of Paris.

“Le Otto Montagne” by Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch

The Belgian director of “Alabama Monroe” adapts with the actress from “Belgium” the novel by Italian Paolo Cognetti, about the friendship of two boys. One who lives in the city and the other in the mountains.