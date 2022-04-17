Entertainment

Learn about the humble childhood of Marco Antonio Solís

The singer Marco Antonio Solis 62 years old is one of the most acclaimed international artists of the moment. He has more than five decades of experience in the world of music behind him since he began his career in the artistic world from a very young age.

At the moment Marco Antonio Solis lives a life of luxury with his wife, the Cuban model Christy Solis and their two daughters Marla and Alison. He also maintains permanent contact with Beatriz Adriana, his eldest daughter from a previous relationship that the singer had with a colleague.

