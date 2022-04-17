Learn about the humble childhood of Marco Antonio Solís

The singer Marco Antonio Solis 62 years old is one of the most acclaimed international artists of the moment. He has more than five decades of experience in the world of music behind him since he began his career in the artistic world from a very young age.

At the moment Marco Antonio Solis lives a life of luxury with his wife, the Cuban model Christy Solis and their two daughters Marla and Alison. He also maintains permanent contact with Beatriz Adriana, his eldest daughter from a previous relationship that the singer had with a colleague.

The truth is Marco Antonio Solis He has more than one business outside of music, which has led him to have a very good economic life. The luxury hotel ‘Mansión Solís’ located in Morelia that he has with his family and the tequila brand ‘Tesoro Azul’ are some of the examples.

Marco Antonio Solis. Source: Terra archive

But the economy of Marco Antonio Solis It hasn’t always been good. In his childhood he was in need and had to work from a very young age to bring money home. From her environment they say that he worked as a delivery man for a pharmacy and also changing car covers.

As soon as he knew and felt his attraction and talent for music, Marco Antonio Solis He began to play the guitar in the streets of his city, placing a hat at his feet so that those who listened to him would leave some coins and thus be able to collect money to take to his family home. Soon after, he launched himself professionally in music with his cousin Joel Solís, in the duet Los Hermanitos Solís.