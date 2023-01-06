Learn about the life of Alfredillo, one of the sons of Chapo Guzmán who lived in Medellín

A tense situation exists in Mexico after this Thursday, in the morning hours, the federal authorities of the State of Sinaloa confirmed the recapture of Ovidio Guzmán, better known as “el Ratón”, son of the renowned drug trafficker Joaquín el “Chapo”. Guzman.

However, at the moment, authorities report that this capture unleashed a wave of violence, which keeps the inhabitants of the area where he was deprived of his liberty in suspense.

Guzmán, 32, is considered the head of “Los Menores”, a fraction of the Sinaloa Cartel, founded four decades ago by “El Chapo”, who is serving a life sentence in a US prison. He is the best known of the “Los Chapitos” clan, which is completed by his brothers Joaquín, Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmánalso dedicated to drug trafficking, according to the Mexican authorities.

El Altiplano prison, place of confinement of Ovidio Guzmán. – Photo: Univision Image Capture

Specifically, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, alias “Alfredillo”, is another of the sons of drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and who last month was included in the list of the 10 most wanted by the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). He is remembered in Colombia and Medellín because in 2018 it was learned that for several months he lived in luxurious apartments in Envigado, El Poblado and different exclusive areas of the Aburrá Valley.

Alfredillo, for more than two years lived in Medellín and its surroundings. – Photo: DEA

Apparently, Guzmán Salazar, after being released from a kidnapping in a restaurant in the tourist city of Puerto Vallarta, in August 2016, arrived in the capital of Antioquia and was guarded by men from La Terraza, who presumably took care of his security. . In different reports, the son of El Chapo was in the city with another identity and moved very cautiously in armored trucks and luxurious properties. In addition, he also frequently moved to nearby farms.

Burning vehicles are seen crossed on the street during an operation to arrest Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s son, Ovidio Guzmán, in Culiacán, Sinaloa state, Mexico, on January 5, 2023. – Intense gunshots rocked the heart of a cartel in northwestern Mexico on Thursday after security forces launched an operation in which they allegedly arrested a son of jailed drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. (Photo by Marcos Vizcarra / AFP) – Photo: AFP

It should be remembered that, on August 15, 2016, Alfredillo and his brother Iván Archivaldo were kidnapped at the La Leche restaurant in Puerto Vallarta by a commando from the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, as a territorial dispute between criminal groups in different regions of Mexico.

Fernando Quijano, an analyst of the conflict, spoke with SEMANA and said that the Colombian National Police were aware of the presence of “Chapo’s” son in Medellín, but they acted late and were always one step behind him.

“When Proceso Magazine published an article about this case, the municipal administration remained silent because they already knew that the intelligence of other countries already knew that he was here. He was here in Medellín as a refugee after several confrontations in Mexico,” Quijano said.

“He likes to consume whiskey, marijuana and parakeet (cocaine) with his friends. And about music, he likes Mexican norteñas and reggaeton,” says the informant for the police and US agencies.

According to Proceso investigations, Alfredillo had cocaine laboratories (in which coca paste was transformed into cocaine hydrochloride) in which he produced about 100 kilos of cocaine a week. They took the drugs to Buenaventura and then by sea to Mexico.

El Altiplano prison, where Ovidio Guzmán, son of Chapo Guzmán, was detained – Photo: google maps

Mexico: Ovidio Guzmán, son of ‘Chapo’, is arrested and a wave of violence breaks out in Sinaloa

In the morning, in the middle of his customary press conference that is held daily, the president of the country, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, He avoided referring to the issue, and only said that there was an operation underway that “began in the early hours of the morning,” and that he would be reporting on in the next few hours.

“Later it is reported so that we have the precise information,” added the president.

However, over the hours, local media in that country have confirmed the capture of the heir considered the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world and, through social networks, the Sinaloa State Prosecutor’s Office issued a message warning the general public and members of the same institution that “activities are suspended”, in turn recommending caution, and calling not to go to the agency’s headquarters.