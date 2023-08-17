Learn about the most common visual changes over the years. Health

Vision is an important sense that continues to develop throughout life. From infancy to old age, natural changes occur in the eye that can affect visual acuity and comfort. For example, presbyopia, which is a gradual loss of vision to focus on near objects, and cataract, which causes opacity of the crystalline lens; having a natural lens of the eye that is opaque, which causes changes in vision, among other things; Whose pathology is associated with the aging of this organ.

Older people, people 60 and older, and those with a family history of eye diseases are more likely to have some of these. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the rate of population aging is much faster than previously thought. In Peru, in the first quarter of 2023, 39.6% of households had at least one elderly person (INEI).

Having knowledge about the above, it is important to maintain a culture of prevention and certain care about visual health. “Eye protection should be taught from childhood, visit an ophthalmologist at least once a year. Adopt a healthy lifestyle, which includes a balanced intake of fruits and vegetables; and use elements that protect the eyes from sun exposure, such as UV glasses and a wide-brimmed hat,” explains Dr. Gerardo Arana Specialist in Eye Vision Clinic.

Through Prevention, experts explain what are the most common changes people experience as the years go by.

Presbyopia: This is a natural vision change that usually begins to appear around the age of 40 to 45. Due to the gradual loss of elasticity of the lens, the eye’s ability to focus clearly on nearby objects is hampered.

On the other hand, there is also an increased risk of developing certain eye diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). These conditions can significantly affect vision and, in some cases, may require medical treatment or surgery:

waterfall : It is the most common disease occurring in old people. It occurs when the lens of the eye, a clear lens that helps focus light on the retina, becomes opaque or cloudy. Over time, this opacity can affect vision and make it difficult to perceive sharp and clear images, which can lead to loss of vision, even blindness. This pathology occurs in people over the age of 80, about 60% have it. The only way to treat cataracts is surgery, which is a safe and effective procedure.

Finally, Dr. Gerardo Arana explains that age, family history, and race are also important risk factors for many visual problems. Genetics can affect the predisposition to some eye diseases.

