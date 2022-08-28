Learn about the movies and series that arrive on Netflix in September – Ushuaia News

Netflix has confirmed its premieres for the month of September and among the highlights in terms of series is the premiere of season 5 of Cobra Kai. As for movies, Rubia stands out, the movie that has Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.

sets

Queen of the South: Season 5

Following the reappearance of someone familiar, Teresa reconsiders her reign and tries to stay one step ahead of ruthless mobsters and the CIA. Available 9/1/2022.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7

With the Waverider destroyed, the Legends are trapped in 1925, where they try to save history with the help of the eccentric doctor Gwyn Davies. Available 9/1/2022.

the devil in ohio

Determined to protect a patient who escaped from a mysterious cult, a psychiatrist takes the girl in, but puts her life and her family at risk. Available 9/2/2022.

You’re Nothing Special

Amaia’s life in a new city gets interesting when a rumor circulates at school that she has inherited her grandmother’s magical powers. Available 9/2/2022.

Who gives more for my house

Homeowners across the US offer their homes to four seasoned investors, hoping for a life-changing deal. Available 9/2/2022.

brothers on the prowl

In this dating competition, a group of singles travel with their brothers to a luxurious residence, where they will try to find love and win $100,000. Available 9/2/2022.

false identities

Zoe and Becca set out to create an empire of fake IDs, but when the business starts to grow, their life of crime becomes all too real. Available 9/2/2022.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2

In a season of new beginnings, women redefine their relationships, careers, and goals. But always with the mischievousness that characterizes them. Available 9/2/2022.

Cobra Kai: Season 5

As Terry leads Cobra Kai toward a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes beyond the dojo. Available 9/9/2022.

narcosantos

A businessman joins a secret government mission to capture a Korean drug lord operating in South America. Based on real events. Available 9/2/2022.

The King, Vicente Fernandez

From humble beginnings to stardom. The life and career of Mexican music icon Vicente Fernández over seven decades. Available 9/14/2022.

Missing in Lørenskog

A millionaire’s wife goes missing, and the police must deal with the press and misleading informants to get to the truth. Based on real events. Available 9/14/2022.

Holy

Two cops must learn to work together to capture the world’s most wanted drug lord, whose face has never been revealed. Available 9/16/2022.

Destiny: The Winx Saga – Season 2

The Alfea students must protect Solaria from powerful enemies who may already be inside the school, and Bloom tries to control her powers. Available 9/16/2022.

Love is Blind: After the Altar – Season 2

The turn has come for another group of single people looking for love… without meeting face to face. Will they be in love or disappointed? Available 9/16/2022.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8

In the final season, Jake, Amy and the rest of the team grapple with personal and professional challenges, in addition to their usual craziness. nine nine! Available 9/20/2022.

Iron Chef: Mexico

In this competition, rising talents face off against three of the best chefs in Mexico to win the mythical catana and the title of Legendary Chef. Available 9/21/2022.

Designing Miami

Marriage and business are complementary for Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, who, with their respective companies, remodel luxurious Miami homes. Available 9/21/2022.

Rescue in a cave in Thailand

A Thai youth soccer team and their coach are trapped in a cave, and the entire world comes to their rescue. Inspired by real events. Available 9/22/2022.

The ones in the last row

Five women in their thirties, friends since adolescence, gather for their annual getaway. But this time, one has just been diagnosed with cancer. Available 9/23/2022.

Dynasty: Season 5

This season, power plays, sibling rivalries and sabotage continue for the Colbys and Carringtons. Available 9/24/2022.

Playing with fire: Brazil

A new group of attractive Brazilian singles arrive in paradise and put their desires to the test in search of a prize that could change their lives. Available 9/28/2022.

entergalactic

Music, art and fashion merge in this animated film that follows two souls as they explore the unexpected labyrinths of love in New York. Available 9/30/2022.

Who likes my follower?

Three influencers help their followers narrow down a series of potential dates, hoping to trade the likes for true love. Coming soon.

Films

Romance in Verona

Julie’s dream trip to Verona, Italy takes a turn when she discovers that the house she rented is occupied by a handsome stranger. Available 9/1/2022.

Everybody dance

Trapped in a small town where dancing is illegal, an urban teenager goes on a rampage and falls in love with the beautiful pastor’s daughter. Available 9/1/2022.

A place called Notting Hill

A chance meeting brings together reserved bookstore owner William Thacker and Hollywood icon Anna Scott, who indulge in an unexpected romance. Available 9/1/2022.

jane eyre

Cast out of Thornfield House, governess Jane Eyre reflects on her youth and the events that brought her to the misty moors. Available 9/1/2022.

No idea

A nosy Beverly Hills student gets more than she bargained for when she offers to change the look of a student with no fashion sense. Available 9/1/2022.

Neighbours

After suffering a nervous breakdown, Walter moves to the country. But his hope for a quiet life is dashed when he meets his noisy neighbors. Available 9/1/2022.

They send

A veteran TV presenter is about to lose her job. But adding a woman to her team might be just what she needs. Available 9/7/2022.

In good and bad

When his girlfriend becomes pregnant, Sebastian decides to ask her to marry him. But the seductive daughter of his boss shows up just to complicate matters. Available 9/7/2022.

End of the road

A widow must protect her family during a harrowing car ride when a murder and a missing bag of money puts them in jeopardy. Available 9/9/2022.

Breathless

In this visually stunning romantic drama, a talented freediver falls into a deep and destructive love affair with her freediving instructor. Available 9/9/2022.

inseparable

A rich businessman with quadriplegia needs someone to take care of him and hires a gardener as a therapeutic assistant. Based on a true story. Available 9/9/2022.

the catholic school

In 1975, three students at a prestigious Catholic boys’ school in Rome commit a terrible crime that shocks their peers and their community. Available 9/14/2022.

The invisible man

After escaping an abusive and controlling relationship with a tech genius, a woman finds herself the victim of harassment by an unseen entity. Available 9/14/2022.

Zombieland: Knockout

The group of zombie hunters returns to meet straggling survivors and battle a new breed of undead. Available 9/15/2022.

revenge now

A dethroned popular girl at a private school makes a secret deal with a new student to get revenge on their enemies. Available 9/16/2022.

mirror, mirror

Four employees in crisis face their own reflections in the mirror before the 50th anniversary of the cosmetics company they work for. Available 9/16/2022.

i was famous

A former boy band star gets a second chance at the top when he teams up with a talented drummer. Available 9/16/2022.

Lou

A rugged retired woman struggles against the elements and her own dark past when a neighbor’s young daughter is kidnapped during a storm. Available 9/23/2022.

ATHENA

The tragic murder of a young man unleashes a war in the community of Atenea, with the older brothers of the victim at the center of the conflict. Available 9/23/2022.

A jazz player in the key of blues

Tyler Perry’s tale of forbidden love and family drama unravels 40 years of secrets and lies with a bluesy soundtrack set in the American South. Available 9/23/2022.

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy

The long and winding journey of the Elric brothers reaches its epic end, in which they must face an otherworldly threat that affects the entire country. Available 9/24/2022.

Blonde

Ana de Armas stars in this bold, fictional portrait of the life of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe. Based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates. Available 9/29/2022.

Rainbow

Film that tells the ups and downs of a teenager in a contemporary version inspired by the literary classic “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”. Available 9/30/2022.