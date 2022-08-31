Learn about the new releases that Netflix brings for the end of the year

the safety pins

These are some of the most striking releases from the long list of movies, including comedies, dramas, documentaries and works based on best-sellers that Netflix will release.

The premieres will begin this Thursday, September 1, with the Brazilian production ‘Neighbors’ by Roberto Santucci, with the story of Walter, a guy who lives so stressed that one day he suffers a nervous breakdown, so he abandons urban life and he seeks peace in a small town, unaware that one of his neighbors rehearses daily with his samba school.

That same day, ‘Romance in Verona’, written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson, is about the trip to Verona of a young woman, after a love breakup, who due to a mistake, will have to share the house she rented with a cynical and very handsome English.

Netflix will premiere on Friday the saga ‘Eva y Beba’, based on the book series of the same name, written by Annie Barrows. There are three films about friendship, love and heartbreak full of youth.

On September 8, ‘The Anthrax Attacks’, by Oscar-nominated director Dan Krauss, is a documentary about the biological attacks that occurred in 2001 in the United States, which began one of the largest and most complex investigations of the FBI.

On September 16, from Japan, ‘Drifting Home’ arrives, an anime by director Hiroyasu Ishida, with the story of Kosuke and Natsume, who were raised as brothers, but their relationship begins to deteriorate after the death of Kosuke’s grandfather. . One day, Kosuke and his classmates sneak into an apartment complex that is about to be demolished that is haunted. There, Natsume bumps into Kosuke, who is asked if he knows anything about the mysterious Noppo. Suddenly, everyone gets caught up in a strange phenomenon. When they regain consciousness, they see a vast sea before their eyes.

A black comedy, with a very Hitchcockian style, with terrifying adolescent protagonists, this is ‘Revancha ya’, the film that will be released on September 16, directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, with the meeting of two teenagers, completely different from each other, who join forces to take revenge on those who torment them.

Forty years of secrets and lies in a vertiginous story of forbidden love set to music by a soundtrack with the blues of the ‘juke joints’ in the depths of the southern United States, is what the viewer will find in ‘A jazz player in key of blues’ that will be available from September 23.

That same day the French production ‘Atenea’ by Romain Gavras will premiere, with the story of the tragic death of a boy in unexplained circumstances, which makes the lives of his three brothers plunge into chaos.

Based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, ‘Rubia’ will be released on September 28, with Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe and the reimagining of the private life of this star.

Stephen King’s works are always a great source of stories for the movies, like ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Telephone’, about a boy living in a small town who befriends a reclusive older billionaire. The two form a bond through books and an iPhone, but when the man passes away, the boy discovers that not everything he has died is gone and finds that he is able to communicate with his friend.

Real stories

Through the use of Olympic images, the documentary ‘The Redeemer Team’ tells the story of the United States men’s Olympic basketball team and their fight for gold at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, after the surprise that occurred four years ago in Athens .

Starring Mila Kunis and directed by Mike Barker, based on the novel of the same name, ‘The Girl Who Had Everything’ by Jessica Knoll, centers on Ani FaNelli, a New Yorker with an envied magazine job, an incredible wardrobe and a dream wedding in the near future. When a documentary director invites her to tell her version of her shocking incident when she was a teenager at Brentley School, she is forced to face a dark truth.

On October 21, the documentary ‘Descendant’ premieres, where Margaret Brown returns to Mobile, Alabama, her hometown, to record the search for and historic discovery of the Clotilda, the last ship to arrive in the United States with an illegal cargo of slaves Africans. After a century of secrecy and speculation, the ship’s discovery in 2019 puts the spotlight on the descendants of Africatown.

On October 28, the German film ‘All Quiet on the Front’ will be available, which tells the story of a young German soldier on the Western Front during the First World War. Paul and his companions experience up close how the initial euphoria of war turns to despair and fear as they fight for their lives.

From the Mephistophelean minds of Henry Selick and Jordan Peele comes ‘Wendell and Wild’, an animated tale of two demon siblings who enlist guilt-ridden teenage badass Kat Elliot to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat wants in return leads to an adventure like no other, a fantasy that defies the laws of life and death.

a new installment

On November 4, the second installment of ‘Enola Homes’ will be released, with the protagonist who is now a private detective like her famous brother, who faces her first official case to find a missing girl, while flashes of a dangerous conspiracy.

From celebrated writer and film historian Elvis Mitchell, ‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ is both a documentary and a personal essay. Available November 11, the film examines the art and power of cinema from an often-overlooked perspective: the African-American contribution to films released since the 1970s.

That same day you can learn the story of Charlie Cullen, an experienced nurse who had the trust and affection of his colleagues, but was also one of the most prolific serial killers in history. This is the documentary ‘Capturing the killer nurse’.

At 26, Zarifa Ghafari is Afghanistan’s youngest female mayor, ruling a conservative city even by Afghan standards. ‘In Her Hands’, available from November 16, tells the story of Ghafari’s struggle to survive against the backdrop of her country’s accelerating collapse.

From the UK, ‘The Swimmers’ opens on November 23, the true story of sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini’s miraculous journey as refugees from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

On December 2, ‘Scrooge’ opens, the classic Christmas tale by Charles Dickens is renewed in this musical adaptation with supernatural elements and time travel. Scrooge’s soul is at stake, as he only has one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future.

On December 9 you can see the long-awaited version of Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’, with his reinvention of Carlo Collodi’s classic tale about the wooden puppet that magically comes to life to cure the heart of a sad carpenter.

Just a month and a half after its premiere in theaters in Mexico and the United States, on December 16 Netflix will present the new work by award-winning Mexican film director Alejandro González Iñárritu, five-time Academy Award winner, presents ‘Bardo, False chronicle of a few truths’, which has been described as an epic, immersive and visually surprising experience that contrasts with the moving and intimate personal journey of Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after receiving a prestigious international award, is forced to return to his home country, not knowing that this simple trip will take him to an existential limit.