Learn about the strange disease that affects Karol G’s weight

Colombian singer Carol G 31 years old, she has become one of the greatest exponents of Latin music at an international level and as a consequence her figure invades the network. La Bichota always looks amazing and sets trends with her way of dressing and combing her hair.

But not always Carol G she had beauty and thinness on her side, there was a time when she tried hard physically and nutritionally to lose weight and she couldn’t. In parallel, she received cruel comments on social networks and after discovering that she had an illness, she began to install a message of acceptance.

The same Carol G He recalled the situation in a recent interview and recounted: “Those days… starting in January, I started to gain a lot of weight, I did everything I normally did… I started to do the diet to get well wise and I kept gaining of weight…”.

“Until I realized that I had a health problem, I had completely elevated insulin and a gland that is activated in women when they give birth… I had it like, that is, my body had given birth and it was completely swollen, inflamed… So, that seemed very hard to me, it was the reason why I made the video for ‘Pineapple’ as we came out a few pieces, others skinny, others chubby… When I was going through that time I had many very strong comments on social networks, from people who criticized me… I was actually gaining normal weight but I never felt that I was exploiting myself…”, he added Carol G.

Finally, Carol G She commented that she thought it better to share what she was going through and, in turn, to raise awareness: “First of all, it affected me because I said: ‘what if I want to become chubby? That, struggling with a personal health issue was also very uncomfortable and that bothered me… to the point that I said: ‘how nice it would be to share it with people’, that suddenly how many women will not experience the same thing as me .”