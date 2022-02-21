Learn about the ten medical innovations for this 2022, according to experts

Magdalena Lopez

With doctors and researchers presenting medical advances with the power to transform health care by 2022, Cleveland Clinic announced the best health innovations tied to technology.

Here are the top ten medical innovations by Geoffrey Vince, Executive Director of Innovations and Chairman of Biomedical Engineering at Cleveland Clinic:

Next generation of mRNA vaccinology

PSMA-targeted therapy in prostate cancer

New Treatment for LDL Reduction

New drug for the treatment of type 2 diabetes

Innovative treatment for postpartum depression

Targeted Medications for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Non-hormonal alternatives for menopause

Implantable for severe paralysis

AI for early detection of sepsis

Predictive Analytics and Hypertension

“For a coveted spot on the Top list, innovations undergo a rigorous selection process. Each year, our team interviews nearly 100 thought leaders at the Cleveland Clinic for more than 150 nominations, which are compiled and vetted by an established committee,” Geoffrey said.

The placement on the list of the top ten medical innovations is attributed to the novelty and seriousness of a promising solution, he added.

For more information on the list, including descriptions, videos, and year-by-year comparisons, you can visit the site: innovations.clevelandclinic.org/Programs/Top-10-Medical-Innovations