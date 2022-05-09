Learn about the three new functions that you can use in your WhatsApp application | Technology

After months of testing and leaks about new updates to the instant messaging app WhatsApp, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made one of the app’s three new features official via a message on Facebook.

Zuckerberg announced last Thursday that the application will have reactions for messages. Also, several ’emojis’ were added with which users can respond in conversations. As a result of this update, it will be easier for a netizen to express if he agrees with something in the conversation.

The good news is that these reactions are already reaching users around the world.

Other news is that the application can share files of up to 2 gigabytes.

Remember that the limit was only 100 megabytes, but that is in the past. From now on you will be able to share much heavier PDFs, high-resolution videos or documents that take up a lot of space, with just one click.

You can also make voice calls with up to 32 people. To make calling easier, these “they will have a totally new design for those moments when live talk is better than chat”reported WhatsApp through a statement.

The latest novelty that launched the application, is that more members will be allowed in the groups, not only 256, now with the update you can include up to 512 participants.

These tools will be available “over the next few weeks,” the company said.