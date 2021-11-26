Learn all about Jack John Christopher, son of Johny Depp

Johnny Depp’s son Jack (born Jack John Christopher Depp III) is now 19 and looks a lot like his father. He was born on April 9, 2002 and is the youngest brother of Lily-Rose Depp, born on May 27, 1999, which in recent years we have come to know better and better. Both are the fruit of the relationship between the actor and the French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis, which lasted about 14 years. The boys were born in France, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a town not far from Paris.

Brenda ChaseGetty Images

After their parents’ divorce, which took place peacefully and by mutual agreement, the two brothers lived between Paris and Los Angeles, due to joint custody, and are fluent in both French and English. While Lily-Rose embarked on a career as a model and actress, following in the footsteps of mom and dad, Jack has always been decidedly more reserved, leading a life away from the spotlight and the social.

Jun SatoGetty Images

Who is Jack Depp?

Still, he seems to have inherited much of the family’s artistic streak. On several occasions Johnny Depp has spoken of passions of the son, playing and drawing. Now that he has grown up, many have also noticed the physical resemblance to his father. In addition to the appearance and expressions, even the movements and the style, apparently scruffy but at the same time charming and elegant, are very reminiscent of Johnny.

On the other hand, beauty is at home and even the older sister can boast a grace and a sex appeal not indifferent. The two boys are a perfect match of both parents. But let’s find out some curiosities about Jack and his private life, from the relationship with his family to romantic relationships.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The private life of Jack, Jonny Depp’s shy and reserved son

Not much is known about Jack Depp, since he has always been a reserved boy and careful to preserve his privacy. On the occasion of her 18 years, her older sister Lily-Rose posted photos of her and her brother on Instagram to celebrate their coming of age. “My little baby Jackie is 18 years old. My little brother, my heart, my soul, happy birthday. I love you so much! »Wrote Lily publicly to celebrate him and let the world know her deep affection for him. The two boys, in fact, have always been very close since childhood.

Johnny Depp has always spoken very highly of Jack and Lily, describing them as the greatest joy of his life and talking about the immense pride he takes in them. “Jack, my boyfriend, has always been a skilled draftsman. He has never shown any real interest in becoming an actor. But he can draw and play very well ». Years ago, in fact, the young man put together a band by the name Clown Boner, in which he played the guitar.

Of his temper, however, we know some details revealed once again by Johnny, during an interview made when the young man was about 15 years old (in which it can be deduced that father and son are not similar only in appearance): “Jack is restless. It has already destroyed at least five golf carts. And to think that he doesn’t even play golf … ».

Obviously, even about his love life there is little information, considering the boy’s shy character towards public opinion. In 2020 he was paparazzi in Paris while walking hand in hand with his girlfriend, the young model and influencer Camille Jansen. On Jack’s Instagram profile (which was recently opened and has about 2000 followers or a little more) there are some photos that portray him happy, together with her.

Jack’s suffering after the divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The turbulent divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the now ex-wife with whom the actor had joined in marriage after the separation with Vanessa Paradis, has become a media case that has overwhelmed the web and public opinion. The son Jack, in particular, was very affected by some consequences deriving from this story.

Karwai TangGetty Images

In fact, for 5 years now, her father has been involved in lawsuits for having been accused by Heard of having exercised repeated domestic violence on her during their cohabitation. After losing a first trial against his ex-spouse in 2017, the Hollywood star was labeled a “wife beater” by the newspaper. The Sun. In addition to having lost the historic role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbeanin fact, he was also deprived of the opportunity to participate in Animals Fantastic 3 and still nobody wants to collaborate with him anymore.

The repercussions of this story also affected his son Jack, who at the time did not have an easy treatment from his peers: «Boys are often cruel to each other. My son had to suffer a lot of backbiting from his classmates “, Johnny told in an interview.

The actor has always denied Amber Heard’s allegations and went on with legal battles to defend her truth. Jack and Lily-Rose have been very supportive in this affair and it seems that the ex-partner did not like either of them, especially Jack. Their mother, Vanessa Paradis, was also involved to have her say and defend the father of her children: “We have been together for 14 years. We raised two children together. All these years Johnny has been a kind person and father. Attentive, generous and non-violent. Amber’s statements are outrageous, they created suffering and caused damage to Johnny’s career “.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The disease that Johnny Depp inherited from his son Jack

In 2018, news broke that Jack was in serious health condition. There are not many details about it, but what the family has shared with the public is that the boy has long suffered from an eye disease that he inherited from Johnny Depp. To reveal that the son was in a difficult moment was the mother Vanessa, who was supposed to show up at the premiere of his film Un couteau dans le couer, but she revealed to director Yon Gonzales that she would be absent to stay close to Jack.



“I have some very bad news to tell you. Unfortunately Vanessa won’t be able to be with us tonight. He had to be absent due to serious health problems with his son Jack, ”Gonzales told the press.

Fortunately, the critical moment seems to have passed since then. The boy was recently immortalized and appeared to be in perfect health. In addition, he has recently opened an Instagram profile in which, albeit with the usual discretion, he publishes photos with his girlfriend and moments of his life.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io