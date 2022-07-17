Learn beyond Medical School

A professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete, Pedro Tranque, who teaches one of the most feared subjects, decided in 2018 that the training of his students should go further, to the point of “awakening their human values”. That effort has crystallized to such an extent that future doctors have created their own volunteer group, EMA, an acronym with which they have been helping those who have needed it in Albacete all year. And this summer they have been sent to Athens, where they have worked with refugees from Afghanistan, Cuba and Africa.

Medical students have helped children and adults.

Students from the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete go as volunteers to Athens to help refugees

Professor Pedro Tranque teaches a subject that is a real bone, Integrated morphology, structure and function of the human body. But, to overcome it, it has some students who entered the Faculty of Medicine with the best records of the entire University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM). Thus, what really worried him was that such brilliant students did not cultivate an aspect as important or more important than wisdom in a doctor, human values.

In his efforts to get students out of the study routine, in 2018 he organized a humanitarian mission to a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. The future doctors did not go with the white coats and the phonendoscope but they worked from sunrise to sunset helping a population that arrived, fleeing wars and dictatorships, with what they were wearing.

Those first experiences were evolving. And it is that, no matter how good will you have, a student cannot reach a humanitarian mission without an NGO that supports him. In addition, paying for the ticket and the stay is not within the reach of any pocket. For this reason, this past year the EMA (Medicine Students in Action) was born, an association with more than 80 students that has dedicated itself to giving volunteers to different NGOs in Albacete, such as the Red Cross.

live with nothing

Thus, after spending the course collecting food for refugees in Athens (Greece), volunteers from the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete, with the support of its University, have traveled to the Greek capital with the organization SOS Refugees Europe. There they have been able to see what it is like to live with nothing, victims of the persecution of the Taliban, surviving in abandoned flats.

This mission in Athens, like the previous ones in Lesbos, will be the first of many. Professor Tranque has achieved what he wanted, to awaken that interest in others that is not in the books. EMA is on its way to becoming an ‘optional subject’ for anyone who wants to awaken its values. In fact, three groups have already traveled to Athens. And only one of the volunteers has returned just as he left.

Testimonials

The medical students have worked as volunteers in Athens for an NGO, SOS Refugees Europe, which collects donations and sends food, hygiene products, clothing or sleeping bags to Greece. Help 6,000 refugees living on the streets, in the middle of nowhere, refugee camps or abandoned buildings. Give hot food on the street, awareness and complaint.

Lucia Lara Quijada

Medical student

«It has been an incredible experience, it is very nice to know the history of so many people and understand the difficulties they go through every day»

Beatriz Villahermosa

Medical student

“Immigration is a reality that makes you reflect, and makes you see life with different eyes”

Elena Palacios Garcia

Medical student

«I have returned to Spain with a full heart and a very different mentality»

Irene Palacios Almendros

Medical student

“With the batteries recharged with smiles from happy people just by attending to their needs, to continue building a better world”

Claudia Fernandez Gonzalez

Medical student

«It has been the most incredible experience of my life, it allows you to see a reality that is very present in society through the eyes of those who live it»

This whole story began when Professor Pedro Tranque decided, together with a doctor who had been his student, to spend Easter in the refugee camp on the island of Lesbos (Greece). Beatriz Sánchez was volunteering in Atenas and Pedro Tranque was looking for a solution for the Medicine students. Four years have passed and the medical students already have their own volunteer group, with which they have already put their grain of sand in the bleak panorama presented by the refugees in Athens.

▶️Do you want to collaborate with SOS Refugees Europe? 1 euro is enough