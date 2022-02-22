Learn Bitcoin Privacy From Scratch With These Samourai Wallet Videos

The Samourai wallet launched a series of 7 free educational videos on YouTube that teach in a few minutes how Bitcoin privacy works. These are already available to view and do not require any technical knowledge to understand, as they are intended for those who are new to the ecosystem and want to learn more.

The organization communicated: “The series is designed to explain the fundamental concepts of Bitcoin to a completely new user with no prior knowledge of the composition of Bitcoin transactions.” Likewise, he estimated that after watching all the videos: “You will understand the best basic privacy practices when using Bitcoin.”

The series that Samourai launched on YouTube consists of 7 videos. Source: NC.

Something that they also try with the initiative is to answer doubts that exist about the ecosystem and banish erroneous information that revolves around Bitcoin. The plan is to make it simple and fast for anyone interested in knowing. The videos last between 2 and 6.3 minutes each, adding a total time, between the 7 videos, of no more than 30 minutes.

Some of the topics covered in the series are what are UTXOs and address reuse. It also explains why you should avoid using the latter if you want privacy. In addition to this, it teaches how to track a transaction in the blockchain, among other topics in question.

The organization maintains that the series of videos allows you to have a basic understanding of how bitcoin transactions work and methods to protect yourself from threats. In addition, it explains the tools that allow personal research and analysis of blockchains.

It is worth clarifying that the videos are in English. However, if you don’t know the language, you have an alternative to watch them: YouTube allows you to automatically translate any video into Spanish or another language. In this way, you can know what is being said through automatically generated subtitles that translate everything into the language of your choice.

Samourai bets on Bitcoin privacy education

Samourai is recognized for prioritizing Bitcoin privacy in its products. An example of this is, as CriptoNoticias reported, the recent integration of its RoninDojo node to TOR so that users can hide their identity and geographic location when using it.

That is why it makes sense for me to bet on educating on the subject, considering that There are currently many cryptocurrency platforms on the market that do not offer privacy. This is due to the fact that in many cases they have personal data of their users and the keys to their wallets, since they act as intermediaries.

This is not the first time that Samourai has offered teaching videos about Bitcoin. On his YouTube channel, he also has short-form tutorials, long discussions, and live streaming demos on using his wallet.