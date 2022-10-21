Learn how much more the dollar became more expensive today in Colombia – Financial Sector – Economy

The price of the dollar in Colombia yesterday, Thursday, completed its fourth historical record in October and was traded during the day at an average of 4,885.54 pesos, according to the records of the electronic trading system of the Colombian Stock Exchange (SET-FX).

In this way the representative market rate (TRM) which will be in force today, and which is established based on the average price of the previous day, is about 70 pesos above the TRM that ruled yesterday, of 4,815.09 pesos. Thus, the US currency continues to maintain the strong upward trend that it has shown in recent days.

During yesterday’s session, this upward trend was felt, with a starting price of 4,840 pesos, 25 units more than the current TRM, and in just half an hour it climbed to 4,921.01 pesos, the maximum rate of the day . In addition, this value corresponded to a level never before observed in the country.

call to calm

Two days after the reassurance message he sent on Tuesday night this week José Antonio Ocampo, Minister of Finance, the market continues to show indifference to those words.

Ocampo referred, for example, to the determination not to carry out exchange or capital controls, as could have been inferred from a trill of the President Gustav Petro on his Twitter account. He also said that hydrocarbon contracts will be respected.

The most recent streak of the escalation of the dollar in the country comes from Friday of last week and during those trading days the US currency has become more expensive about 250 pesos at its average rate.

Meanwhile, so far this year, this increase is close to 904 pesos, with the data recorded in the negotiations yesterday, Thursday.

With this advance, the devaluation of the peso against the US currency has already reached about 23 percent, perhaps one of the strongest losses in value among the other currencies on the planet.

This situation is already worrying the country’s business community and merchants, who consider that this escalation will only serve to continue fueling inflation in Colombia.

“The impact of the greatest devaluation is practically generalized on the cost of the family shopping basket, since the vast majority of products have an imported component to a greater or lesser extent,” he warned. Jaime Alberto Cabal, president of the National Federation of Merchants (Fenalco).

The union leader also pointed out that “among the assets that will be most affected by this strong devaluation are computers, electronics in general, cell phone equipment, vehicles, gasoline, imported paper and cardboard, and air tickets. Also agro-inputs, which are irreplaceable for the agricultural sector to be able to produce”.

