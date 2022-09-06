Learn how the love story between Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin began

Dakota Johnson, American actress and model is mainly known for her role as Anastasia Steele in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” film trilogy. dakota mayi Johnson was born on October 4, 1989 in Austin, Texas. The actress was raised primarily in Aspen and Woody Creek, Colorado, where she worked summers at the local market when she was a teenager.

In the year 2018 dakota johnson whitewashed the relationship with Chris Martin and the news became a world trend. That is why the actress declared at that time: “We have been together for a long time, and sometimes we like to go out, but we both work so much that most of the time what we most want is to be quiet at home, alone or with good friends” .

dakota johnson She is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. At the time of his birth, his father was filming the movie “The Hot Spot” in Texas. At a young age, little Dakota was diagnosed with ADHD, for which she is still on medication, causing her to change schools seven times. She was an avid dancer as a child. She became interested in modeling at the age of 12 after a photo shoot with other celebrities’ children for Teen Vogue, this was her first step in accumulating her fortune.

dakota johnson Y Chris Martin They met through mutual friends, the first time they were seen together was having dinner at a restaurant in Los Angeles where they ate sushi. At that time, the singer had been separated from actress Gwyneth Paltrow for two years, with whom he had two children: Apple and Moses, on his side, dakota she had ended her affair with Matthew Hitt.

Image: Twitter

The relationship between dakota johnson Y Chris Martin is more than approved by her father Don Johnson who has commented, “Listen, if she’s happy, I’ll be, and he’s a lovely guy. And if she decides to get married, I imagine there will be grandchildren not too far away for that. I would be very excited about that part.” On the other hand, the mother of dakotaMelanie Griffith has also said: “I love my daughter’s boyfriend. I think they’re an amazing couple.”