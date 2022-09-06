Entertainment

Learn how the love story between Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin began

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 38 2 minutes read

Dakota Johnson, American actress and model is mainly known for her role as Anastasia Steele in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” film trilogy. dakota mayi Johnson was born on October 4, 1989 in Austin, Texas. The actress was raised primarily in Aspen and Woody Creek, Colorado, where she worked summers at the local market when she was a teenager.

In the year 2018 dakota johnson whitewashed the relationship with Chris Martin and the news became a world trend. That is why the actress declared at that time: “We have been together for a long time, and sometimes we like to go out, but we both work so much that most of the time what we most want is to be quiet at home, alone or with good friends” .

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 38 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Duality, the thriller with the air of a ‘tabletop TV movie’ that sweeps Netflix

1 min ago

Vinicius Jr. is officially a Spanish citizen — Foot11.com

3 mins ago

Tom Cruise hanged in a reckless Mission Impossible 7 aerial sequence

12 mins ago

Messi ready to deliver the final blow to Cristiano Ronaldo?

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button