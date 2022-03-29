Learn how to access free courses from Amazon Web Services, Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and Mintic

To date, 59,995 Colombians have started their training and 45,382 have already received their certificate. (Shutterstock.com)

The Ministry of Information Technologies and Communications announced that Amazon Web Services, CISCO, IBM, Microsoft and Oracle joined forces to train and certify 10,000 Colombians in programming for free.

According to the ministry, the alliance was created within the framework of Mission TIC 2022, a government strategy that seeks to train more than 60 thousand people during 2022 and benefit a total of 100,000 young people and adults in the country.

“The relationship with the private sector is important for the development of digital skills of Colombians, thus contributing to the economic reactivation and the training of society to face the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution”, said the ICT Minister, Carmen Ligia Valderrama Red.

In the same way, he specified that “for 2020 and 2021, within the framework of the alliances with these entities, free courses were implemented for the pre-selected and graduates of the ICT Mission in the Training Room, so that they could strengthen their knowledge, impacting around 15,000 Colombians with digital badges. As a team we seek to promote activities that allow the transfer of knowledge and the strengthening of programming skills to the general public”.

Those interested in being part of the program may do so by filling out the registration form at the address: missiontic2022.mintic.gov.co/mt2022/

In this way, it will be possible to access the courses through an exclusive space on the program’s website called ‘programming courses’, where the contents and courses on different topics that the student can choose and delve into will rest.

It is clear that the courses that are 100% free, will be carried out virtually and, on average, they last for more than 150 hours.

The courses are aimed at Colombian citizens older than 14 years, in some cases may be older than 18 yearsthis depending on the terms and conditions of some of the allies.

Notably people who were beneficiaries of the 2020 or 2021 cohort, or are part of the current training in Misión TIC 2022 who are already enrolled in public universities or are in the process of enrolling for any of the private universities, cannot enroll in this new announcement. However, this public is invited to spread the call.

To date, Misión TIC 2022 has allowed 59,995 Colombians to begin their training in programming: 11,837 on ‘Ruta 1’ and 48,158 on ‘Ruta 2’. Of the total, 45,382 have already received a training certificate.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will offer programming fundamentals with an emphasis on fundamental concepts of cloud computing, application development, web development, and DevOps, using AWS cloud computing services.

Similarly, Cisco will provide courses on Python programming fundamentals. For its part, IBM will give courses on Java Programming, React Native and Spring Framework development.

Additionally, Microsoft will offer courses on programming fundamentals with an emphasis on Azure and Oracle will offer the Java Programming Fundamentals course.

