Learn how to install the Google Play Store on Windows 11

The applications of Android have already reached Windows 11but in a somewhat limited way, since we only depend on the Amazon store with a very small number of applications and we cannot take advantage of this incredible function.

But, in the world of the internet everything is possible and the developers have already managed to install Google Play on Windows 11 and thus download and install all the applications that this famous store hosts directly on your PC.

The installation is quite simple, so we are going to explain step by step how to install Google Play in Windows 11.

Requirements

PC that legally supports Windows 11

PC with at least 8GB of RAM

Have Windows 11 updated to its latest version

You must not have installed Windows Subsystem for Android before. If you have it installed, you should remove it.

Internet connection obviously

Installing Google Play on Windows 11

We go to the Settings menu, we enter “Privacy and security”, then we enter where it says “For developers”, and we are going to activate the “Developer mode” option.

Now, open Windows Finder and search for “Turn Windows features on or off”.

In the new window that will open, you should look for the option called “Virtual Machine Platform”. When you find it, you must mark it and then press the “OK” button.

The installation process will start, so you will have to wait a bit. Upon completion, Windows will ask you to restart it, so save everything and restart your PC.

Now, we need to download an archive that will have all the necessary files. It weighs approximately 800 MB and is hosted on the MediaFire server. Click on the download button below and when you are in MediaFire, just press the button that says “DOWNLOAD” and the download should start.

DOWNLOAD FILES

Once the file is downloaded, you need to unzip it to a new folder. If you use WinRAR, you must choose the option you see in the following screenshot:

Now, go to the folder where the unzipped files were left and look for the file called “Install”. Select right click on it and choose the option “Run with PowerShell”.

A blue window will open where you will be asked in English if you want to install. Type the letter “A” on the keyboard and then press the ENTER key.

The installation will begin on the system. Once finished, you will see that the Windows Subsystem for Android will start to start. You just wait for everything to finish, and then proceed to close the Windows PowerShell sale.

Now, you just have to go to the Windows menu and search for the Play Store. Sign in with your Google account (or whatever account you prefer) and you’re ready to download and install Android apps and games on Windows 11.

Important informationNote: Because Windows 11 is not a Google-certified “device,” you won’t be able to find apps that require such certification, such as Netflix, Apple Music, and more.

But, you can install the APK files manually and quickly. Just go to the Windows Store, and search for the program “WSATools – APK installer and more”install it, follow the on-screen instructions, and you can easily install APK files.