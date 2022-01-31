Learn how to manage diabetes with the help of an online platform – Corriere.it

from Ruggiero Corcella

The FooDia-net project aims to increase the level of knowledge and control of nutrition and improve patient awareness of their role

The instrument an online platform built around a medical-scientific protocol which aims to promote the involvement of patients and their food literacy on diabetes. The challenge: to be able to change the approach of these people to the disease in 28 days. At the end of the three years of activity, carried out even in the middle of the pandemic, the FooDia-Net project has achieved encouraging results: the final pilot trial, conducted on 38 patients with type 2 diabetes who completed the protocol, produced a significant improvement in their food literacy, i.e. in knowledge and power management, and a improvement of patient engagement that is, the awareness of one’s role in the management of the disease.

The elders have concluded the protocol Surprisingly it was the older patients, in the over 70 group, who reached the end of the protocol. This is a positive element, especially if you think that it is a protocol delivered via a digital platform, he explains Elizabeth Anna Graps scientific coordinator of the project. Funded with almost half a million euros in 2018 from the research call of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Ccm) of the Ministry of Health, FooDia-net involved 5 Regions (Lombardy, Lazio, Tuscany, Marche, Puglia) e 6 operating units with the coordination of Aress Puglia. As a strategic regional health and social agency, home to the regional health technology assessment center that I manage, we have long been committed to trying to make patients increasingly aware of their care path. There are areas of important improvement that everyone can conquer by committing themselves, deepening, acquiring skills and contents in connection with professionals who listen to him and are inclined to transfer the tools to do so, he adds.

The path: census, analysis and survey The online platform, now owned by the Ministry of Health, was preceded by a work by census and analysis of the resources available in the five Regions (family doctors and specialists, associations) and by asurvey on literacy levels food and engagement of the person in the prevention of diabetes and its complications. The 28-day journey begins with the registration on the online platform. Those who register can identify and choose their educator of reference from the register available online where all health professionals and lay people who have completed the necessary training for the delivery of the protocol are visible. The next step is self-assessment of your level of food literacy with the completion of the questionnaire Me and my Diabetes which is shared with the educator.

A new service The system allows starting a one-to-one relationship through chat and asynchronous messaging services; self-training it can begin by accessing specific training and in-depth contents, and exercises that enhance the emotional and cognitive abilities to manage the disease. At the end, the progress obtained is evaluated. The platform will be active until December but Aress already plans to carry it out transforming it into a new hybrid care service, that is in traditional and digital mode, for patients in Puglia.