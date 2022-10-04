Learn how to perform Halle Berry’s exercise routine to stay in shape

Motivated by his incredible routines, I decided to copy his training for a week and, I confess, it is impossible not to have soreness.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office October 04, 2022 2:06 p.m.

Halle Berry it is unique. At 56, she has established herself as one of the most toned women in Hollywood (almost as toned as these 40-plus celebs who are fitter than ever). Although, taking a quick look at her Instagram, the opposite would be surprising. Throughout her posts, we not only see her pose radiantly, but we also see her share how she performs multiple sit-ups and push-ups with sheer dexterity in record time, and that’s not all. Nerd.

Every time he shares a training session, we can’t help but stay in shock for a moment, and then nod, assimilating well what we have seen. The reality is that Halle is more than 25 years older than me, but there is no doubt that she is much fitter than I am.

Perhaps the key to Halle’s routines lies in her perspective: She’s not looking for the perfect six pack; she just wants to look as strong as possible and, she hears her, if she happens to show off some sculpted ‘abs’… then they’re welcome.

And yes, I confess, inspired by Halle’s philosophy (and, well, her muscles too) I decided to give her training routine a try. The hard part is choosing which one to do; she literally does everything.

Although, you usually only have time for four full training sessions per week (which usually last about 20 minutes) where strength training, yoga or the jump rope itself (remember how you could burn fat and tone all the body with it) do not fail.

Such is the variety of her workouts that, eager to get started, I channeled my inner Halle for a week mixing up several of her workouts and, yes, I didn’t know you could get so sore.

The key is in balance

In true Halle Berry fashion, I set out to conquer four solid and unique training sessions for my little experiment: her 20-minute workout, an intense full-body strength training challenge, a long yoga session, and a little routine. with rope devised by his trainer, Peter Lee Thomas.

At first, conquering four training sessions in a week seemed totally feasible, and the variety really came in handy.

Halle’s 20-minute workout, a fast-moving circuit with mountain climbers and plie squats, came on a busy day full of deadlines, you know the kind where a full hour of training just isn’t realistic. It left me exhausted, but with very good feelings.

Exercise also benefits the mind

By my third workout, I was ready to get my body back a bit; A good yoga practice always reminds me that there is much more to movement than just burning calories or building a particular muscle, and I have no doubt that regular Halle yoga practice helps you keep your mind and body in order.

With this routine, I felt much more at peace, both physically and mentally, and, above all, much stronger. As for the routine, I followed a yoga video for about 30 minutes to get the full effect.

To burn calories, it is not necessary to lift many kilos

A long-time lover of anything involving a barbell, my routine doesn’t usually consist of heavy, high-rep exercises, but perhaps Halle’s routine has made me reconsider weights.

This is because I went into his two-move strength routine a little (okay, a lot) too confident. However, as I slowly descended the long ladder of lunges (using a glute band, I might add) with bicep curls and squat overhead presses…I felt my body burn like never before. I think I did about 200 lunges, and yes, I felt them the next morning…and two days later!

How could they not do it, if at the end of the routine my legs did not stop shaking with each repetition, completely exhausted.

I took a little break for the sake of my legs

I admit it: this is the training that made me the most nervous. After all, jumping rope 1,500 times in 15 minutes is not easy at all.

Halle describes jumping as a zen experience in the zone. She finds her rhythm and just jumps and jumps.

I don’t think I’ve done more than 20 rotations at a time without tripping or getting my ponytail tangled in the rope, so I figured 1500 jumps would probably take about an hour or so. In the end, I completed my jumps in about 25 minutes. And even, at one point, I reached 47 consecutive rotations!

Halle Berry is officially my new favorite fitness influencer

After a week training like her, I fully understand how Halle doesn’t lose motivation with the sport.

The funny thing is that the “crazy” routine and full of all kinds of routines, seemed to me the perfect balance. In fact, Halle has found a way to get fitter as she ages.

With information from Women’s Health.