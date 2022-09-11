Gómez has triumphed in the field of acting and this has allowed her to explore different possibilities since the pandemic changed people’s lives and their routines, which is why she dared to do a cooking show with her as chef.

Selena Gomez she taught herself to cook by force when she bought the idea from HBO Max to star in a cooking show from her home. This allowed him to begin to recognize smells, flavors and even kitchen instruments.

Learn how to prepare a bruschetta with Selena Gomez.

In one of her episodes, the actress comments that she considers herself a jalapeño, because some bites are good and others are wow, due to the shock of the spiciness in the mouth. In that same program, the actress learned through a video call to prepare a buschetta.

This dish is very simple and is usually served at brunch depending on the elements that are added to the bread, this time this bruschetta is used to accompany a main dish.

Ingredients:

1 thick slice of bread

1/2 cup small diced red tomatoes

4 basil leaves

Process:

Place the cut loaf of bread in a pan with olive oil to toast the bread. When browning on both sides, it is removed from the pan and placed on a board. Take a clove of peeled garlic and rub it all over the bread, add a little tomato, then cut a little basil and add it on top of the tomato, add salt, pepper and a little olive oil and you will have a perfect tomato bruschetta ready to eat.