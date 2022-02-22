Learn how to record a WhatsApp video call from your mobile

WhatsApp is the app par excellence for send text messagesNevertheless, record video calls in a group or with private contacts are quite an experience from any device. Do you know how to activate recording? Learn the trick below.

The trick to record video calls on whatsapp It is already consulted by thousands among more than 2 million active users of the app, on devices Android and iOS. It is important to mention that we will use an external tool, since the goal app does not have a similar option.

How to record WhatsApp video calls in easy steps

If you are an Android user and make video calls on whatsapp is usual in your day to day, then use the app ‘screen recorder‘ will be useful for save video calls and share them whenever you want. To do this, follow these steps:

Install ‘Screed Recorder’ from the Play Store and it will immediately become a floating window.

Now run whatsapp ei start a group video call or with a contact.

or with a contact. Locate the floating Screed Recorder button and press it to record your cell phone screen (Don’t forget to enable the ‘ record screen and sound ‘).

(Don’t forget to enable the ‘ ‘). Ready! Press stop when you want to stop the video call and save the clip.

How to record WhatsApp video calls on IOS

Just go to settings from your iPhone or iPad and access ‘Settings’

Then go to ‘Control Center’ and then to ‘ screen recording ‘,

‘, When you are in video call on whatsapp go to the control center and click on ‘Record’.

go to the control center and click on ‘Record’. To end the recording, now click on ‘Stop’, so a file will be created that can be edited and saved on your cell phone.