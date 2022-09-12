Learn how to take the placement exams for medicine at Da Vinci University

The Faculty of Medical and Life Sciences of Da Vinci University of Guatemala (UDV) has opened its period for placement exams which are free of charge and will be held on various dates from September 2022 to January 2023.

The Dean of the faculty, Dr. Guillermo Chávez, explains that the test is a bit extensive and covers psychological fields, mathematics, grammar, vocation, among others. Two days after doing it, the student obtains the result, if it is given as satisfactory, they can proceed with their pre-registration.

“If you pre-register from September to November 30, it will have no cost,” explains Chavez.

ABOUT THE PLACEMENT TEST

The dean explains that the placement test is to determine and know the rank in which the student arrives in Basic Sciences and other comprehensive subjects.

“This helps us to make an average of how the high school student is doing and to be able to prepare a propaedeutic course that is taught three weeks at the beginning of the year in order to level it before starting the career,” he mentions.

The student who does not submit to the test without cost, when requesting a second opportunity, must pay Q.100.00 value that UDV pay for this international test.

The dates available this month are: September 02, 09, 13, 28 and 30, each month until January 2023, there will be new dates that you should check.

PROCESS TO REQUEST YOUR TEST

If you are interested in taking the placement test, you can write to:

whatsapp of UDV : 2328-3333, or fill out the following Google form: Click here , where the data of the interested parties is being collected to assign them the exam.

Upon being informed of your satisfactory result, you can proceed to your pre-registration, even if you do not have the complete documentation and if you do it before November 30, your registration fee will be free, at the Guatemala campus.

You can pay the total value of the year in up to 12 monthly installments without interest. If you enroll after November 30, 2022, the cost of registration is equal to the cost of monthly payments.

WHY STUDY AT THE FACULTY OF MEDICAL AND LIFE SCIENCES AT UDV?

The dean explains that the curriculum for this career in UDV it is international, contextualized at a national and regional level, which allows the student to learn in the same context in which the patient becomes ill and to access international undergraduate and postgraduate studies, because upon graduation they will obtain enough credits to continue studying in the country of their choice. .

The thought of the Physician and Surgeon Career of the Faculty of Medical and Life Sciences of UDV, is a closed curriculum that is developed with true academic rigor and guarantees useful medical professionals for Guatemalan society.

In addition to this, the faculty offers personalized attention to the student in three areas: academic performance, economic support for outstanding students who need it, and psychosocial support, when necessary.

UNIVERSITY OF OPPORTUNITIES