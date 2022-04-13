Learn Japanese in a simple way with the help of this free virtual course – Teach me about Science

Being able to understand and speak a language fluently can be complex, however, having the best tools and the right teachers can achieve great results.

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest requests from students when they start learning the Japanese language is to get a committed, dedicated and professional teacher, capable of offering solid knowledge about grammatical structure, specifically intonation. In addition, that he is willing to teach step by step how to establish fluid communication on topics of daily life and has the audacity to share useful tips for learning to read, write and converse.

Correspondingly, one of the best courses on the platform has been brought coursera, which will help the student to have a prosperous future with abundant opportunities. Comprehensive, accurate, and decisive training in Japanese language pronunciation is provided along the way.

On the other hand, most language specialists agree that the Japanese language will have great influence in the not too distant future. This affirmation is based on the growth of the technological and automotive industry of the Japanese country in other continents, such as the American one.

Data has been published concerning the different benefits of learning a new communication skill, not only in the social aspect but also in the physical and psychological aspect. On a physical level, it keeps the brain more active and healthy.

Here are some positive changes that occur during learning a second language:

Neuronal plasticity

Improves attention and concentration

Better organization skills

understanding of emotions

Higher academic performance

Keeps memory in excellent condition

Prevents diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia

What does the course consist of?

The Waseda University located in Tokyo Japanoffers the course «Japanese pronunciation for communication», which incorporates verbal and visual lessons on intonation in different contexts, sentence structure, the writing system, important phrases, verbs and their applications. In the same way, some aspects of Japanese culture are addressed.

Course instruction is the responsibility of the teacher. Takako Toda of the Graduate School of Japanese Applied Linguistics. Although the course is introductory, basic level knowledge is required, essentially about Hiragana and Katakana.

It is convenient to mention that the program has no cost, unless you want a certificate, to obtain it you must pay a fee. The course lasts approximately 5 weeks, where it is recommended to enter the lessons from 4 to 5 hours per week. It should be added that the course is taught in the English language.

Subsequently, the index of the course is displayed:

Lesson 1. Pronunciation

Lesson 2. accent and intonation

Lesson 3. Communicative Japanese

Lesson 4. Different techniques to practice

Lesson 5. improve pronunciation

Lesson 6. The “shading”

Lesson 7. About culture and society

Lesson 8. pronunciation practice

Link to the course: Japanese Pronunciation for Communication