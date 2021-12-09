Learn more about Bitcoin? We talk about it today online at Thursday Science

Today, December 9th to GiovedìScienza, Marco Mezzalama, professor emeritus of the Polytechnic of Turin, spoke on a highly topical and much debated topic: bitcoin and economic models at the basis of the new digital currency.

The appointment is at 5:45 pm in streaming on www.giovediscienza.it.

An absolute novelty for GiovedìScienza: the new FAQ format will see the audience is the protagonist who will have the opportunity to build the meeting by sending questions to the speakers before the conference.

On the GiovedìScienza website (https://www.giovediscienza.it/it/appuntamenti/529-ma-i-bitcoin-sono-soldi-veri) an introductory video and in-depth materials on the topic of the meeting are available which may be useful to the public in formulating their own questions.

The digital revolution is changing the world, and the economy is no exception. One of the most significant phenomena, we would say revolutionary, is the birth of digital currencies (among which the first and most famous is bitcoin, apparently born in 2008), which subvert the fundamental premise of classic money, guaranteed by a Central Bank.

The technology behind bitcoin is the so-called blockchain. The blockchain aims to build an IT mechanism that allows you to indelibly track financial transactions. During the meeting we will talk not only about the technological aspects behind bitcoin, but also, above all, about the underlying economic models, the “rules of the game” in the world of digital currencies and how much we can trust them. Taking into account, among others, two elements: a bitcoin that in 2011 was worth about one euro, today is worth tens of thousands of euro; recently a sovereign state, El Salvador, took over bitcoin as legal tender.

Marco Mezzalama since 1986 he has been full professor of Processing Systems at the Polytechnic of Turin. He is currently Emeritus in the same Polytechnic. From 1993 to 2012 he held the position of Deputy Rector for Information Systems and Deputy Rector (2001-2005). He is vice president of the Turin Academy of Sciences. Author of more than 150 publications in national and international journals, he has been reviewer of prestigious international journals and reviewer of research projects in Europe. He was and is a member of the BoD or Advisory Board of prestigious research institutions and listed companies. He is currently president of the LINKS Research Foundation.

www.giovediscienza.it