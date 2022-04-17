Learn these eight essential iPad Air 5 tricks

Share

These are the eight essential tricks you should know about the iPad Air 5.

The first quarter of 2022 brought with it Apple’s new tablet. And although many are still wondering what is new there are always things to know and learn of any newly launched device. The iPad Air 5 is a mid-range device which comes with an M1 processor from the same company Apple and allows 5G connectivity, so it is now an excellent option compared to its expensive Pro predecessors.

He is slim in appearance, with a very neat construction. The experience is centered around your screen of 10, 86 “, rounded corners and compatible with Apple pencil of second generation. However, there is more to this Tablet and we will let you know so that from now on get the most benefit.

Essential tricks for you to take advantage of the iPad Air 5

A library that you should know and make the most of

It is thanks to the library of apps that we can gather all our apps in one place. It is an interesting and very useful resource that you should know. To enter it just slide your finger down on the horizontal bar. You will notice that all the apps are organized in the Apps Library by categories so it will be very easy for you to locate the one you need at a given time.

Additionally, this device incorporates the split multitasking option on your screen. Imagine going through a network like Facebook and opening a browser, simultaneously. That way you can carry out a fluid reading of the news while looking for opinions or clarifying concepts, for example. Your imagination is the limit.

Open any app .

. Beam click on the three dots from the top.

from the top. Select the split view icon (towards the middle of the menu).

(towards the middle of the menu). Now, choose another app you prefer use in parallel with the one you already had open. Ready!

How to disable app suggestions in the Dock

On the iPad you will see that the Dock show apps you use very often. This automatic function you can disable it as follows:

go to Settings from there it goes to Starting screen and then to Dock .

from there it goes to and then to . Then locate the docking station .

. Now turn off show suggested apps in the Dock:

iPad Air 5 home screen widgets and more

iPad Air 5 gives you the ability to use widgets on any home screen page. You just have to:

Tap an empty area on the home screen and then on the add button (+) in the upper left corner.

on the home screen and then on the (+) in the upper left corner. Locate the widget you want on the list.

you want on the list. Swipe left or right on the widget until get the size you want .

. click on add widget .

. press on okay or just touch the home screen.

You can too customize some widgets:

Tap on a widget to bring up the quick actions menu.

to bring up the quick actions menu. Choose Edit .

. make the changes needed, and then tap outside the widget.

Navigate with multiple windows in two steps

As an Apple user, you may already be familiar with Safari and also know that it already allows desktop mode by default. With its recent update you can open multiple windows on the iPad Air.

Start Safari and press the icon (+) on top.

and press the on top. so you can choose New split view windowsyou open multiple browser windows and switch between them on the thumbnail you see right away.

Set another browser and Mail service as default

As you may know Safari and Mail on iPad generally fall into the average of default apps and they are probably not the ones that always suit you best. However, it is also possible set another browser and even the email app on the iPad Air 5.

go up to Settings .

. go to Safari .

. tap on Default browser app .

. choose a different browser from those that appear available and installed.

a different browser from those that appear available and installed. go back to the main configuration and click Mail.

and click Mail. go to messaging app default.

default. Now you can select a new messaging app different iPad.

Personalized email on iPad Air 5

If you are not satisfied with having made the above changes, but also you want to personalize the email for specific uses and for privacy reasons, we present how to do it. But first you must take into account that it is part of the privacy functions that Apple offers when you sign up for iCloud+.

Search in setting and open the profile menu .

and open the . Choose iCloud and once opened choose hide my email electronic.

and once opened choose electronic. create a new address .

. Now label your address

Add a note .

. click on Next.

That way the use of a random address is ready which will forward, by default, all emails to the main inbox of your Apple ID.

Add notes to your iCloud passwords

Imagine add some confidential password to your keys or security questions in iCloud notes menu on iPad Air 5? Well, it will be very easy for you to do it.

go to setting of the iPad already Password on the menu.

of the iPad already on the menu. Now select an entry of data.

of data. Tap on Add comments to include the information you need, in the password.

With these eight simple and essential tricks It only remains for you to learn them and put them into practice right now on your iPad Air 5.

