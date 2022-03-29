Learn to avoid them with these iPhone applications

If you have a car that needs gasoline or diesel, I don’t need to tell you how the Russian invasion of Ukraine is affecting prices. Filling the tank has become much more expensive than a couple of months ago, which has forced governments to apply measures to counteract this rise. In Spain these measures are a reduction of 20 cents per liter for all drivers.

But of course: made the law, made the trap. Some gas stations, especially low-cost ones, have taken advantage of this state aid to apply a price increase equivalent to the reduction. In the end, the consumer does not notice the aid, while the gas station gets rich at the expense of the subsidies. What can we do to counter this? Find those cheapest gas stations. And there are iPhone applications that can help us.

Four applications to control the price of gasoline around you from your iPhone

these apps track the price of gasoline at all gas stations in the country, so you can see those that are economically worthwhile to go and fill the deposit. All integrated in a map with the locations conveniently placed. Let’s look at some examples.





GasofApp It shows you the location of all the gas stations on a map and the price of the fuels they offer. You can save the gas stations you like the most in a favorites list, get routes to them and filter by the type of gas you need or the brand of gas station you prefer. It is completely free on the App Store.





GasAll is an alternative updated a few months ago that allows you to do the same, including searching for gas stations along a route you plan to travel. It also includes promotions and its interface integrates like a glove in the Apple Watch. Completely free on the App Store.





Gas stations Spain It includes all the basic features of such an app with some interesting quirks: it lets you review each gas station to help other users, and it lets you choose between using Google Maps or Apple Maps in its interface. Another completely free app on the App Store.





GasPal It also offers you a map locating gas stations and prices, and it is also capable of calculating the cost of going there by car to calculate the distance/price ratio of each one. Another peculiarity of this application is that it also includes France on its maps, so it is perfect for those who also travel through that neighboring country. Completely free on the App Store.

Image | Antonio Alvaro