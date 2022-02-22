Learn to build your own solar stove with this free course taught by UNAM – Enséñame de Ciencia

A solar stove is a device that allows cooking, using the sun as fuel. This device allows you to take advantage of the sun’s rays, from accessible and economical materials as a practical low-cost alternative. In one day the sun sends 10,000 to 15,000 times more energy to the earth than humanity uses, so why not take advantage of it?

The course “solar stoves” Led by Dr. Jesus Antonio del Río Portilla from the Renewable Energy Institute, it is designed to build a solar stove safely and with simple materials.

Hosted on the Aprendo+ platform and promoted by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), this course lasts six hours.

What are the benefits of using a solar stove?

Building this device allows you to cook food, without the need to be on the lookout since it does not burn.

You save time and money.

Help fight global warming

It is safe, since there is no fire that can cause an accident, nor smoke that can cause eye injuries or lung diseases.

This course is made up of three topics that address the following topics:

The sun: source of life and energy;

Building my solar stove; and

How to use my solar stove?

In this last topic you will be able to know what types of food you can cook.

How can I enter the platform?

To register you must register in advance. On the platform you will find a catalog with all the available courses, so you must do a search with the word «Stoves» to display the course.

Link to the course: you can register by entering the course «Solar stoves».