Learn to connect a mobile or tablet to the TV

Both Android phones and tablets became our center of work, fun and even social life. That is why it is useful to have more possibilities to help us extend the functions of these devices. One of the most requested functions is to connect the mobile or tablet to our television.

Many users fail to discover this tool, that is why we are going to demonstrate the most important and easy methods for you to link your Android device to your TV without any hassle. What we are going to explain here is how to duplicate the screen of your mobile or tablet, as if it were an extra monitor.

So you can connect your Android tablet or mobile to the TV

In the following guide we will explain two ways to connect the Android device to your TV. However, it is necessary to warn you that in both cases you will need some extra things. Here we will detail what they are.

Stream your mobile wirelessly

Perhaps the easiest way to connect an Android mobile or tablet to the TV is by using the wireless technology that these devices have. If you have a TV that supports google-cast, or similar technology, you won’t need much else. But if you don’t have it, you’ll have to buy a Chromecast or Android TV Box device with which you can connect your mobile.

Cable compatible with your device

In case you prefer to use an older method, you can always use a cable to connect your Android mobile or tablet. To do this, you will need a cable HDMI/USB-C, so you can connect one port to your TV and the other to the USB-C connector of your device. In case you have an Android mobile with a microUSB port, you should look for a corresponding adapter.

What is Android?

Android is a mobile operating system designed for touchscreen mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets. In addition, it is a system developed by Google and based on the Linux Kernel and other open source software with the aim of facilitating the use of a large number of applications in a simple way.

It was initially developed by Android Inc, which was later bought by Google in 2005 to be introduced two years later, in 2007, in the advancement of open standards in mobile devices. Its main Android source code is commonly known as the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and stands out for being the most used mobile operating system in the world.

How does Android work?

Each of the layers of the operating system has its own function and process. The operation of the operating system (OS) depends on the operation of each of these parts. The OS will be in charge of managing all the resources of the mobile phone, giving priorities to the different memories and programs.

So when a user press the screen to open an application, redirects the execution privileges of said application so that it (and not another) is executed in the foreground and on the screen. The mobile operating system can be thought of as a kind of traffic police whose job is to redirect information flows and determine which ones have preference.