learn to get along with food

On returning from vacation there is a theme that is a common denominator: returning to healthy nutritionroutine, exercise… And for many people it also becomes a priority to shed those kilos gained during rest time and enjoy with friends or family.

September is usually the month of the search for fast diets or miracle diets that not only do a disservice to health but can also lead to the dreaded rebound effect that makes us enter the endless loop of dietary restrictions.

To learn how to take care of ourselves and how to get along with food, we have on the Abecedario del Bienestar podcast with nutrition expert Pablo Ojeda, who has just published the book ‘Food, let’s get along’ (Planeta) together with Virginia Troconis.

With them we are going to learn precisely that, to enjoy eating, without guilt or stress but always trying to pursue our best healthy version.

Pablo Ojeda is a member of the Spanish Society for the Study of Obesity and coordinator of the Vitamind Psychology and Nutrition psychonutrition center. He is also one of the most followed nutrition and health promoters on social media ( @pabloojedaj on instagram).

In this episode, the expert explains why the abdominal perimeter is more important than a person’s weight, how to set goals to create healthy habits and what are the bases for having a healthy relationship, both emotionally and physically, with food. For her part, Virginia Troconis invites us to trust that you can eat healthy easily and effortlessly, as it is something that she herself has verified in her day-to-day life with her family.

