The Impostor Syndrome: learn to identify this psychological phenomenon that damages work and personal life

● Feeling that thanks to “luck” you have achieved success in your professional development, may be a symptom of the so-called “Imposter Syndrome”, which is associated with an inability to recognize one’s own achievements and a feeling of falsehood compared to others.

“The permanent feeling that I really don’t have as many intellectual capacities or that chance has accompanied me throughout my professional development”, are some of the symptoms that Lissette Provoste, psychologist and manager of Culture and Organizational Development of Trabajando.com, describes to identify the so-called “imposter syndrome”, a psychological phenomenon that, according to the National Autonomous University of Mexico, has affected 70% of the world’s population and that recognized figures such as Emma Watson and Michelle Obama have suffered.

What is it and how to identify it? Various studies explain that people who suffer from this syndrome have “a high demand in terms of work or academics, they are very responsible and this demand is transferred to other areas of life, such as their partner or family relationships, so they constantly strive to live up to the supposed demands or expectations of others, which, of course, is exhausting, ”says Provoste.

In this sense, he affirms that “wanting to always comply with a certain standard makes the person feel that they will be discovered in their supposed falsehood, causing a hyper-dedication to their tasks”.

For this reason, “strengthening self-confidence, being aware of one’s own abilities and that employers constantly provide feedback to their collaborators regarding their tasks, is key to combating this phenomenon, which sometimes can even lead us to inaction in certain moments”, explains the manager of Trabajando.com

The psychologist points out that this condition is more recurrent in women, but men are not exempt from suffering it and gives us 4 tips to combat it:

Do not fear failure, “because it is part of life and gives us growth.”

Recognize that you will always be an expert for someone, “it may be that a task is so easy for you, that you think everyone can, but you must recognize that this is your talent”.

Value yourself and don’t compare yourself, “there will always be someone with greater or lesser abilities than you and comparison only leads to constant dissatisfaction.”

Accept the compliments and revive them from time to time. “Keeping a list of positive comments, which you can review, will immediately get you out of the negativity,” Provoste said.