learn to live with the virus and impose restrictions as a last resort

AGI – Restrictions on personal freedom “must absolutely be the last resort” and in 2022 UK citizens will have to “live together” with the new coronavirus. This was stated by the British Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, in an intervention published by the ‘Daily Mail’.

“Since, six months ago, I assumed this role, I have taken full awareness of the enormous costs of confinement in health, social and economic terms “, continued the minister, warning that the pandemic is” still far from over “and that, in light of the record data on infections, it will be” inevitable to see a further increase “in hospitalizations during the month just started.

Compulsory mask in France

From Monday 3 January also children in France from the age of 6 they will be obliged to wear a mask in public places, with the sole exception of the practice of sporting and artistic activities. As the French press informs, unlike the other measures contained in the decree published today in the Official Gazette, this had not been announced by the government. The lowering of the age for the obligation to wear a mask (before it was 11 years old) concerns the means of public transport, the markets and the structures that welcome the public.

In Austria compulsory vaccination from 1 February

In Austria there is no rethinking by the Minister of Health, Wolfgang Mueckstein (Verdi) who confirms: “Compulsory vaccination from February 1”. Previously, the minister for constitutional affairs, Karoline Edtstadler (OeVP) had slowed down on the mandatory requirement starting next month and had suggested a possible “rethink”. Mueckstein then added that “the last few months have not been easy for the country and the people.”