Learn to master PowerPoint with this free and certified course taught by UNAM – Enséñame de Ciencia

Today, with the digitization of education and employment, basic knowledge about creating and designing slides is necessary to present direct and creative ideas. Integrated into the Microsoft Office package, the flagship software “Microsoft PowerPoint” is a presentation program that has the purpose of creating slides, since it is designed to make presentations with text, animations and clip art.

The use of PowerPoint is currently essential both in the academic field and in the workplace. That is why the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), makes available a free online course, hosted on the Aprendo + platform and developed in conjunction with the Coordination of the Open University and Distance Education (CUAED);

The course “Basic Microsoft office tools. PowerPoint. 2010” developed by Ing. Francisco Javier Montoya Cervantes has an estimated study duration of 30 hours.To enroll in this course, no prior knowledge and/or experience is required.

The academic content of this course is made up of eight units that contain basic information for presentations:

Unit 1 : Introduction and basic concepts;

Unit 2 : Work environment;

Unit 3 : Create a presentation;

Unit 4 : Slide and element handling;

Unit 5: Images and objects;

Unit 6: multimedia elements;

Unit 7: Animations and transitions; and

Unit 8: Configuration and printing of slides.

The objective of this basic MOOC is to facilitate the management and organization of daily activities through the use of Microsoft PowerPoint. As well as identify the tools of this software for the elaboration of an effective presentation.

It is worth mentioning that it is aimed at the general public, and has audiovisual materials (videos and images that support the description of important aspects) and self-assessments in each of the lessons.

It is necessary that for the development of this course, you have the indicated program, making sure that it is the office version.

How can I enter the platform?

Link to the course: To register you must first register on the “Learning +” platform. On this platform you will find an extensive catalog with all the courses available in various sciences, so you must perform a search with the word “PowerPoint”to display the mentioned course. You can start your registration at: “Basic Microsoft office tools. Powerpoint”

At the end of the course you will have the option of obtaining a certification that guarantees approval. If you complete the activities that are part of the MOOC and achieve a minimum grade of 8.0

Link to the platform (Course): I learn+